Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 3 of the First Round against Colorado

2425 GDG R1G3 @ COL 4.23
By Stars Staff

First Round: Game 3

When: Wednesday, April 23 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: Ball Arena

TV: Victory+, ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Sidecar Social in Addison

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
1-1 (0-0 Away)
1-1 (0-0 Home)
Power Play
28.6% (2-for-7)
28.6% (2-for-7)
Penalty Kill
71.4% (5-for-7)
71.4% (5-for-7)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday night for Game 3 of their First Round series. In all-time Game 3s, Dallas holds a record of 26-38 including a 12-17 record on the road, while Colorado is 24-29 in Game 3s with a 9-12 record at home according to NHL Stats.
  • The Stars have the best power play in the postseason of any NHL team with 10 or more playoff games against Colorado, going 36-for-160 (22.5%). Their all-time penalty kill against the Avalanche in the postseason also ranks seventh among NHL franchises, going 135-for-164 (82.3%).
  • During the regular season, the Stars recorded 11 goals against the Avalanche in three games, which was tied for the third most across the NHL. Dallas has also earned 117 all-time playoff goals for vs. Colorado, which is the highest mark in the league.
  • Forward Sam Steel registered two assists in Game 2 against the Avalanche on April 21, which was his third multi-point postseason performance of his career, two of them coming against Colorado (last: (1-1—2) May 13, 2024 at Colorado). In his playoff career against Colorado, Steel has five points (1-4—5) in eight games.
  • Forward Colin Blackwell scored the first overtime goal of his career in Dallas' Game 2 win. According to NHL Stats, Blackwell is the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal in his first Stanley Cup Playoff game with the Stars/North Stars, joining Brian Propp who did so in Game 1 of the Division Semifinals in 1991. Blackwell also had five hits during the game, which is a playoff single-game career high for the forward.

Records vs Colorado 🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
69-68-22 Overall | 43-23-13 Home | 26-45-9 Away

4-2 Series | 19-21 Overall | 9-13 Home | 10-8 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Tyler Seguin scored a goal in Game 2 against the Avalanche on April 21, recording his 20th playoff goal with the Stars and became the eighth player with as many tallies since the club relocated to Dallas in 1993-94 according to NHL Stats. Seguin ranks third among active Stars skaters in playoff points (26-46—72). In his career against the Avalanche, Seguin has earned 49 points (26-23—49) in 42 regular season games, while recording 10 points (6-4—10) in 16 playoff games.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar enters Wednesday's contest riding a four-game playoff point streak against the Stars, earning five points (2-3—5) during that span. In three regular season games vs. Dallas this year, Makar registered seven points (3-4—7). In his playoff career against Dallas, Makar has 17 points (6-11—17) in 16 games, the second most of any defenseman in postseason history. Makar led all NHL defenseman this season in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92) while setting new career highs in goals and points.

First Shift 🏒

There is something special to the Stars’ road game.

Maybe it’s because the team has a strong defensive base. Maybe it’s because they are typically patient in their approach to the game. Maybe it’s because they seem to handle adversity well. But Dallas has been one of the best road teams in the NHL under Pete DeBoer and his coaching staff.

In the past three seasons, Dallas leads the NHL in road record (73-37-13), road goals per game (3.40) and road GAA (2.68). They are third in road power play success at 25.7 percent and fourth in road penalty kill at 81.8 percent. On top of that, the Stars were 6-3 in road playoff games last season, including winning all three games at Ball Arena, home of the Colorado Avalanche.

DeBoer said while there are no concrete reasons why Dallas is better on the road, he’s glad that it is.

“I think when you have a good foundation to your game, good goaltending, good special teams, it gives you a chance to win on the road, regardless of the situations, playoffs, regular season,” DeBoer said. “I think we’re comfortable on the road.”

Dallas has lost Game 1 in eight consecutive playoff series, with six of those coming at home, so strong road play has been essential. The Stars bounced back against Vegas in 2024, winning Games 3 and 4 on the road in the First Round. They followed it up in the Second Round by winning Games 3 and 4 in Denver. They won Game 3 in Edmonton in the Western Conference Final, but then lost Games 4 and 6, and that cost them the series. They outshot the Oilers, 34-10 in Game 6 in Edmonton, but lost 2-1, so that could actually be seen as a dominant road performance.

Can the Stars draw from that history on Wednesday with this best-of-seven First Round series against the Avalanche tied 1-1? That’s certainly the plan. Dallas was able to rally and take a 4-3 overtime win on Monday, and that gives the Stars momentum after losing their previous eight games (0-6-2).

"You can go both ways,” Seguin said of the emotional swings. “It's a fresh new season in the playoffs, but it's been a little bit since we won a game. It's almost like going through a slump, you've got to try to just break it and simplify. We did that tonight and have something to build off of."

Emotion will definitely be a factor in Game 3. Stars forward Mikko Rantanen spent a decade with the Avalanche before being traded twice this season (once to Carolina and then to Dallas). He already has been back to Denver and played a game against his old team, so that’s helpful, but there will be a lot of distractions for the big forward.

In addition, Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog is close to returning from a knee injury and could play his first game in almost three years. Landeskog skated in warmup before Game 2 but then was scratched. DeBoer and his coaching staff went through the machinations of preparing for Landeskog’s return, but said it really doesn’t change what the Stars do.

“We have to be prepared that that’s probably going to happen,” DeBoer said. “That can go two ways, too. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with that to perform. I’ve never found those situations to be cumbersome. I think for me you have to manage the first 10 minutes of any road game like that.”

The Stars have a history of doing that on the road. Now, they hope to continue that tradition.

Key Numbers 🔢

.932

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger had a 1.75 GAA and .932 save percentage in nine road games (6-3) in last season’s playoffs. He had a 2.76 GAA and an .893 save percentage at home.

35:54

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley played 35:54 in Game 2. That’s the most for him in any game in his career. He had a goal and was plus-2.

64 percent

Stars forward Roope Hintz won 64 percent of his faceoffs in Game 2 (14-of-22). The Stars as a team won 46 percent of their draws.

He Said It 📢

"Those guys are glue, leadership guys for us. I thought both guys were really good tonight. I thought Tyler really took a step from Game 1 tonight, he looked more comfortable, more up to speed. I think he's going to get better every game."

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the play of veterans Jamie Benn and Seguin

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 19
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 21
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
April 23
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
April 26
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5
April 28
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 1
TBD
Ball Arena
TBD
Game 7
May 3
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD

Related Content

4/22/25 Travel Day: Pete DeBoer

COL at DAL | Recap

COL@DAL: Blackwell scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

Heika’s Take: Blackwell plays hero in OT as Stars complete rally to even series

COL@DAL Postgame: Pete DeBoer

COL@DAL Postgame: Tyler Seguin

COL@DAL Postgame: Colin Blackwell

COL@DAL Postgame: Jamie Benn

NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Colorado Avalanche Game 5 on April 28 

News Feed

Stars Game 2 rally highlights fun chaos of playoffs

NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Colorado Avalanche Game 5 on April 28 

Heika’s Take: Blackwell plays hero in OT as Stars complete rally to even series

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Patience and positivity: Where Stars can go after Game 1 loss to Avalanche

Heika’s Take: Stars’ solid effort in Game 1 spoiled by bad bounces in 5-1 loss

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Geared up for Game 1: Stars ready to write franchise’s next chapter in 2025 postseason

Silver linings on the silver screen: How sports cinema can provide boost to Stars

Heika’s Take: Stars wrap up regular season with lopsided loss to Predators

NHL announces Dallas Stars schedule for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series 

Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Heika’s Take: Familiar issues linger as Stars continue skid in loss to Red Wings

Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

Heika’s Take: Stars penalty kill has uncharacteristic night in 5-3 loss to Utah

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hockey Club

Dallas Stars sign goaltender Arno Tiefensee to entry-level contract

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy