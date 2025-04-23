Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

First Round: Game 3
When: Wednesday, April 23 at 8:30 PM CT
Where: Ball Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Sidecar Social in Addison
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 3 of the First Round against Colorado
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
1-1 (0-0 Away)
1-1 (0-0 Home)
Power Play
28.6% (2-for-7)
28.6% (2-for-7)
Penalty Kill
71.4% (5-for-7)
71.4% (5-for-7)
All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
69-68-22 Overall | 43-23-13 Home | 26-45-9 Away
4-2 Series | 19-21 Overall | 9-13 Home | 10-8 Away
Stars forward Tyler Seguin scored a goal in Game 2 against the Avalanche on April 21, recording his 20th playoff goal with the Stars and became the eighth player with as many tallies since the club relocated to Dallas in 1993-94 according to NHL Stats. Seguin ranks third among active Stars skaters in playoff points (26-46—72). In his career against the Avalanche, Seguin has earned 49 points (26-23—49) in 42 regular season games, while recording 10 points (6-4—10) in 16 playoff games.
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar enters Wednesday's contest riding a four-game playoff point streak against the Stars, earning five points (2-3—5) during that span. In three regular season games vs. Dallas this year, Makar registered seven points (3-4—7). In his playoff career against Dallas, Makar has 17 points (6-11—17) in 16 games, the second most of any defenseman in postseason history. Makar led all NHL defenseman this season in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92) while setting new career highs in goals and points.
There is something special to the Stars’ road game.
Maybe it’s because the team has a strong defensive base. Maybe it’s because they are typically patient in their approach to the game. Maybe it’s because they seem to handle adversity well. But Dallas has been one of the best road teams in the NHL under Pete DeBoer and his coaching staff.
In the past three seasons, Dallas leads the NHL in road record (73-37-13), road goals per game (3.40) and road GAA (2.68). They are third in road power play success at 25.7 percent and fourth in road penalty kill at 81.8 percent. On top of that, the Stars were 6-3 in road playoff games last season, including winning all three games at Ball Arena, home of the Colorado Avalanche.
DeBoer said while there are no concrete reasons why Dallas is better on the road, he’s glad that it is.
“I think when you have a good foundation to your game, good goaltending, good special teams, it gives you a chance to win on the road, regardless of the situations, playoffs, regular season,” DeBoer said. “I think we’re comfortable on the road.”
Dallas has lost Game 1 in eight consecutive playoff series, with six of those coming at home, so strong road play has been essential. The Stars bounced back against Vegas in 2024, winning Games 3 and 4 on the road in the First Round. They followed it up in the Second Round by winning Games 3 and 4 in Denver. They won Game 3 in Edmonton in the Western Conference Final, but then lost Games 4 and 6, and that cost them the series. They outshot the Oilers, 34-10 in Game 6 in Edmonton, but lost 2-1, so that could actually be seen as a dominant road performance.
Can the Stars draw from that history on Wednesday with this best-of-seven First Round series against the Avalanche tied 1-1? That’s certainly the plan. Dallas was able to rally and take a 4-3 overtime win on Monday, and that gives the Stars momentum after losing their previous eight games (0-6-2).
"You can go both ways,” Seguin said of the emotional swings. “It's a fresh new season in the playoffs, but it's been a little bit since we won a game. It's almost like going through a slump, you've got to try to just break it and simplify. We did that tonight and have something to build off of."
Emotion will definitely be a factor in Game 3. Stars forward Mikko Rantanen spent a decade with the Avalanche before being traded twice this season (once to Carolina and then to Dallas). He already has been back to Denver and played a game against his old team, so that’s helpful, but there will be a lot of distractions for the big forward.
In addition, Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog is close to returning from a knee injury and could play his first game in almost three years. Landeskog skated in warmup before Game 2 but then was scratched. DeBoer and his coaching staff went through the machinations of preparing for Landeskog’s return, but said it really doesn’t change what the Stars do.
“We have to be prepared that that’s probably going to happen,” DeBoer said. “That can go two ways, too. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with that to perform. I’ve never found those situations to be cumbersome. I think for me you have to manage the first 10 minutes of any road game like that.”
The Stars have a history of doing that on the road. Now, they hope to continue that tradition.
.932
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger had a 1.75 GAA and .932 save percentage in nine road games (6-3) in last season’s playoffs. He had a 2.76 GAA and an .893 save percentage at home.
35:54
Stars defenseman Thomas Harley played 35:54 in Game 2. That’s the most for him in any game in his career. He had a goal and was plus-2.
64 percent
Stars forward Roope Hintz won 64 percent of his faceoffs in Game 2 (14-of-22). The Stars as a team won 46 percent of their draws.
"Those guys are glue, leadership guys for us. I thought both guys were really good tonight. I thought Tyler really took a step from Game 1 tonight, he looked more comfortable, more up to speed. I think he's going to get better every game."
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the play of veterans Jamie Benn and Seguin
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 19
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 21
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
April 23
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
April 26
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5
April 28
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 1
TBD
Ball Arena
TBD
Game 7
May 3
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD