NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Colorado Avalanche Game 5 on April 28 

The start time for Game 5 has been set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 28 at American Airlines Center

_2568x1444-UPDATED
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 28 at American Airlines Center.

The game will be televised on Victory+ and ESPN and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

The 2025 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by 7-Eleven, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts and KIA.

As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Blackwell plays hero in OT as Stars complete rally to even series

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Patience and positivity: Where Stars can go after Game 1 loss to Avalanche

Heika’s Take: Stars’ solid effort in Game 1 spoiled by bad bounces in 5-1 loss

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Geared up for Game 1: Stars ready to write franchise’s next chapter in 2025 postseason

Silver linings on the silver screen: How sports cinema can provide boost to Stars

Heika’s Take: Stars wrap up regular season with lopsided loss to Predators

NHL announces Dallas Stars schedule for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series 

Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Heika’s Take: Familiar issues linger as Stars continue skid in loss to Red Wings

Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

Heika’s Take: Stars penalty kill has uncharacteristic night in 5-3 loss to Utah

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hockey Club

Dallas Stars sign goaltender Arno Tiefensee to entry-level contract

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t find score sheet in 4-0 loss to NHL-leading Jets

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets