NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Colorado Avalanche Game 5 on April 28 

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 28 at American Airlines Center.
The game will be televised on Victory+ and ESPN and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.
The 2025 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by 7-Eleven, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts and KIA.
As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.