Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson scored a goal (1-0–1) Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. He leads Stars skaters with 57 points (19-38–57), including a team-high 18 power-play points (5-13–18). The 24 year old also leads the club in assists (38) and takeaways (39) and shares fifth with 19 goals (19-38–57) through 59 games this season.