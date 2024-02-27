Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1709014511011
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 61: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche

When: Tuesday, February 27 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: Ball Arena

TV: ESPN + / Hulu

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
35-16-9 (18-8-5 Away)
35-19-5 (22-6-0 Home)
Rank
79 Points (1st Central)
75 Points (3rd Central)
Power Play
22.8% (39-for-171)
23.5% (50-for-213)
Penalty Kill
82.7% (153-for-185)
80.8% (160-for-198)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
3-5-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday night for their third matchup of the season. The Stars look to break a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) against the Avalanche.
  • The Stars have earned a record of 0-1-1 through the first two games against the Avalanche this season. Dallas has been outscored 11-7 and has gone 2-for-7 (28.6%) on the power-play and and 5-for-7 (71.4%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin leads Stars skaters with four goals (4-0–4) in two games against the Avalanche this season. He has scored nine points (6-3–9) in his last seven games against Colorado and has scored 23 points (10-13–23) in 19 career games on the road, contributing to a total of 45 points (23-22–45) in 40 career games.
  • Forward Mason Marchment has scored five points (1-4–5) in his last three games against the Avalanche. He has totaled seven points (1-6–7) in six career games against Colorado.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has tallied 11 points (5-6–11) in his last seven games against the Avalanche. He has scored five points (1-4–5) in three career games on the road against Colorado.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Joe Pavelski (5-1—6, 5 GP)

Joe Pavelski (23-24—47, 55 GP)

Tyler Seguin (5-1—6, 4 GP)

Tyler Seguin (23-22—45, 40 GP)

Matt Duchene (2-3—5, 4 GP)

Jamie Benn (13-31—44, 56 GP)

Mason Marchment (1-4—5, 3 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson scored a goal (1-0–1) Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. He leads Stars skaters with 57 points (19-38–57), including a team-high 18 power-play points (5-13–18). The 24 year old also leads the club in assists (38) and takeaways (39) and shares fifth with 19 goals (19-38–57) through 59 games this season.

Related Content

Avalanche at Stars 01.04.24

Avalanche at Stars 11.18.23

News Feed

First Shift: Top line clicking again as Stars return home to face Islanders

Stars recall Logan Stankoven and Derrick Pouliot from Texas

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Islanders

Let’s reminisce: How a busy, whirlwind stretch has helped define the Stars

Stars loan Stankoven and Pouliot to Texas

Heika’s Take: Stars dig in their heels, grind out gritty win over Hurricanes

First Shift: Stars look to break losing funk in road trip finale against Hurricanes

Stars recall Stankoven and Pouliot from Texas

Game Day Guide: Stars at Hurricanes

Stars loan defenseman Derrick Pouliot to Texas

Heika’s Take: Stars flounder against Senators, drop fourth in a row

First Shift: Stars look to get back to winning ways against Senators

Game Day Guide: Stars at Senators

Heika’s Take: Stars continue impressive efforts, come up short vs Rangers

Stars loan forward Logan Stankoven to Texas

First Shift: Stankoven could make debut as Stars close back-to-back against Rangers

Stars recall forward Logan Stankoven from Texas

Game Day Guide: Stars at Rangers