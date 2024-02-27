Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Game 61: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
When: Tuesday, February 27 at 8:30 PM CT
Where: Ball Arena
TV: ESPN + / Hulu
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
35-16-9 (18-8-5 Away)
35-19-5 (22-6-0 Home)
Rank
79 Points (1st Central)
75 Points (3rd Central)
Power Play
22.8% (39-for-171)
23.5% (50-for-213)
Penalty Kill
82.7% (153-for-185)
80.8% (160-for-198)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
3-5-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Joe Pavelski (5-1—6, 5 GP)
Joe Pavelski (23-24—47, 55 GP)
Tyler Seguin (5-1—6, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (23-22—45, 40 GP)
Matt Duchene (2-3—5, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (13-31—44, 56 GP)
Mason Marchment (1-4—5, 3 GP)
Forward Jason Robertson scored a goal (1-0–1) Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. He leads Stars skaters with 57 points (19-38–57), including a team-high 18 power-play points (5-13–18). The 24 year old also leads the club in assists (38) and takeaways (39) and shares fifth with 19 goals (19-38–57) through 59 games this season.