Game Day Guide: Stars at Hurricanes

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1708724986729
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 59: Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes

When: Saturday, February 24 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: PNC Arena

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: The Rabbit Hole

Dallas Stars
Carolina Hurricanes
Record
34-16-8 (17-8-5 Away)
34-17-5 (19-6-4 Home)
Rank
76 Points (1st Central)
73 Points (2nd Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.9% (38-for-166)
27.5% (49-for-178)
Penalty Kill
82.2% (148-for-180)
84.4% (151-for-179)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
8-2-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars finish their four-game road trip at PNC Arena on Saturday night with their second and final game against the Carolina Hurricanes this season. Entering Saturday’s match up, the Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in each of their last five games (3-0-2) against the Hurricanes and in four of their last five (2-1-2) in North Carolina.
  • The clubs opened the season series on Feb. 13 in Dallas, where the Stars defeated the Hurricanes, 4-2. The Stars went 0-for-1 on the power play (0.0%) and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill (100.0%). Forwards Jason Robertson (1-1—2) and Matt Duchene (1-1—2) each recorded a goal and an assist, and goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced. 
  • Robertson has recorded at least a point in all but one of his 11 career games against Carolina, earning a total of 17 points (4-13--17).
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has tallied eight points (2-6--8) in his last five games against the Hurricanes, including three points (1-2--3) in his last two road games against them. Pavelski ranks second among current Stars skaters with 19 points (8-11--19) in 30 career games against Carolina.
  • Oettinger has appeared in seven games against the Hurricanes, posting a 3-1-2 record with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (3-10—13, 7 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-17—33, 31 GP)

Matt Duchene (1-3—4, 3 GP) 

 Joe Pavelski (8-11—19, 30 GP)
 
 Tyler Seguin (11-7—18, 30 GP)
 
 Matt Duchene (7-11—18, 30 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen logged an assists (0-1--1) Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators, extending his active point streak (2-2--4) to four games. Heiskanen leads Dallas defenseman with 35 points (7-28–35) in 47 games this season, and he leads all Stars skaters and ranks 11th in the league with an average of 24:53 minutes of ice time per game.

