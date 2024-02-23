Game Day Guide: Stars at Hurricanes

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen logged an assists (0-1--1) Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators, extending his active point streak (2-2--4) to four games. Heiskanen leads Dallas defenseman with 35 points (7-28–35) in 47 games this season, and he leads all Stars skaters and ranks 11th in the league with an average of 24:53 minutes of ice time per game.