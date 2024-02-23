Game Day Guide: Stars at Hurricanes

Game 59: Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes
When: Saturday, February 24 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: PNC Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: The Rabbit Hole
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Saturday, February 24 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: PNC Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: The Rabbit Hole
Dallas Stars
Carolina Hurricanes
Record
34-16-8 (17-8-5 Away)
34-17-5 (19-6-4 Home)
Rank
76 Points (1st Central)
73 Points (2nd Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.9% (38-for-166)
27.5% (49-for-178)
Penalty Kill
82.2% (148-for-180)
84.4% (151-for-179)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
8-2-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (3-10—13, 7 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-17—33, 31 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Joe Pavelski (8-11—19, 30 GP)
Tyler Seguin (11-7—18, 30 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-11—18, 30 GP)
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen logged an assists (0-1--1) Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators, extending his active point streak (2-2--4) to four games. Heiskanen leads Dallas defenseman with 35 points (7-28–35) in 47 games this season, and he leads all Stars skaters and ranks 11th in the league with an average of 24:53 minutes of ice time per game.