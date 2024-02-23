FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Derrick Pouliot to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Stars loan defenseman Derrick Pouliot to Texas
The 30-year-old blueliner appeared in three games with Dallas, posting four blocked shots and two hits with an average of 13:15 minutes of ice time per game
Pouliot, 30, made his Dallas Stars debut on Nov. 19 in Boston, logging 13:17 minutes of ice time. He appeared in three games with Dallas, posting four blocked shots and two hits with an average of 13:15 minutes of ice time per game. He has appeared in 44 games with Texas this season and leads club defensemen with eight goals, 23 assists and 31 points. Among all AHL blueliners, he shares ninth in assists, 10th in goals and 11th in points. With his eight goals, Pouliot has set his new single-season high, and he sits only eight points shy of matching his career-best 39 points (7-32—39), originally reached with the San Antonio Rampage in the 2019-20 season.
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman has recorded a total of 198 points (44-154—198) in 320 career AHL games with Texas, San Jose, Henderson, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Pouliot made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 20, 2014 and has since appeared in 224 NHL games over the course of nine seasons, posting 54 points (8-46—54) with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas, Seattle and San Jose. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (8th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 4, 2023.