Stars loan defenseman Derrick Pouliot to Texas

Pouliot, 30, made his Dallas Stars debut on Nov. 19 in Boston, logging 13:17 minutes of ice time. He appeared in three games with Dallas, posting four blocked shots and two hits with an average of 13:15 minutes of ice time per game. He has appeared in 44 games with Texas this season and leads club defensemen with eight goals, 23 assists and 31 points. Among all AHL blueliners, he shares ninth in assists, 10th in goals and 11th in points. With his eight goals, Pouliot has set his new single-season high, and he sits only eight points shy of matching his career-best 39 points (7-32—39), originally reached with the San Antonio Rampage in the 2019-20 season.