Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames

When: Saturday, November 22 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Calgary Flames
Record
13-5-3 (7-1-2 Away)
6-13-3 (3-4-2 Home)
Rank
29 Points (2nd in Central)
15 Points (8th in Pacific)
Power Play
31.0% (22-for-71)
12.5% (9-for-72)
Penalty Kill
76.6% (49-for-64)
79.5% (58-for-73)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-5-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson
(10-8—18, 11 GP)
Jamie Benn
(23-23—46, 46 GP)
(2-3—5, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene
(12-20—32, 49 GP)
(1-3—4, 3 GP)
(13-16—29, 31 GP)
(3-1—4, 3 GP)
(12-14—26, 22 GP)
Stars forward Mikko Rantanen has tallied 28 points (10-18—28) in 21 games played this season and enters Saturday’s game leading the team in scoring. He has recorded a point in all but three games this season. Rantanen’s 28 points were tied for the fifth-most in the NHL and his 18 assists were tied for sixth entering play Friday. His current scoring rate puts him on pace to finish the season with 70 assists and 109 points, both of which would be a career high for the 11-year veteran. Among Stars skaters, Rantanen is the leading scorer on the road this season, totaling 14 points (6-8—14) in 10 games which includes recording points in his last five consecutive road games, earning eight points (3-5—8) during that span. In his career against Calgary, Rantanen has totaled 26 points (12-14—26) in 22 games played, averaging a team-high of 1.18 points per game. In his last 10 games played against the Flames, Rantanen has tallied 18 points (8-10—18).
Flames forward Nazem Kadri enters Saturday's contest riding a two-game point streak, earning three points (0-3—3) through those games. This season, Kadri leads Calgary skaters in total scoring (4-10—14), power-play points (1-4—5) and shots taken (72). Since joining the Flames in 2022-23, Kadri leads the team in total scoring (92-120—212), shots taken (895) and games played (268) while ranking second in assists (120) and game-winning goals (13). In his career against Dallas, Kadri has collected 28 points (13-15—28) in 29 games played, including putting up two goals in his last outing against Dallas on March 27, 2025.
Alexander Petrovic is on a roll right now, and that’s a great thing for the Stars.
Petrovic, 33, worked hard to earn a spot on the NHL roster this season, and now he’s being rewarded with bigger minutes. While Petrovic started seventh on the depth chart coming out of camp, injuries to Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin and Nils Lundkvist have pushed him into some key minutes. The sturdy blueliner was averaging about 14 minutes per game before the injuries started. He has been closer to 20 minutes in more recent games, including a season high 22:06 in Thursday’s 4-2 win over Vancouver.
He also has been a noticeable positive, going plus-9 in plus-minus over the past four games.
“I honestly don’t think we would be where we are without him,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said.
Gulutzan added that having a veteran like Petrovic (who has played 288 NHL games) is a big boost.
“The reality is he’s a good player,” Gulutzan said. “He’s a smart player, he’s got a good stick, he’s big, he’s got hockey IQ, he can pass the puck. There is a reason he played in the playoffs and did well, he’s a good player. He’s handled some big minutes against big players for us.”
That said, Petrovic had played just six NHL games over the previous six regular seasons. He instead was in the AHL and was a huge leader for the Texas Stars in recent seasons.
That might be helping him out now. While playing in Cedar Park, Petrovic shared the ice with players like Lian Bichsel, Mavrik Bourque, Oskar Bäck and Justin Hryckowian. Those are some of the players who have helped him get the big pluses in recent games.
“I think for sure,” Petrovic said when asked if that chemistry is helpful. “The ‘Que-Back’ line is buzzing right now. We’ve got a good group, skilled guys, and I’ve just been on the ice while they are doing it.”
Gulutzan said having teammates to lean on is crucial when making the step up.
“Guys know each other and they’re comfortable with each other,” the coach said. “You look at the Ritzy line, those younger guys are having success.
“I think Dallas does as good a job as anyone, if not the best in the league, at developing players through their pipeline,” he added. “That’s when you see the fruits of it here. Guys are used to playing together and they like being around each other. It’s what good teams are built on.”
Bichsel said he owes a lot of his progress to Petrovic. The 21-year-old played 16 games in the AHL in 2023-24, went back to Sweden, and then returned to play 28 games in the AHL with Petrovic last season before getting called up to the NHL for the rest of the season. The two reunited and formed a reliable pairing in Dallas during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“Me and Pets have been building this relationship for three years,” Bichsel said. “He helped me when I was in Austin and even when I went back to Sweden. He has been there with me quite a bit.”
Bichsel said the key to their game is trust.
“It’s nothing crazy, it’s actually just simple hockey, but we both understand that,” he said. “We play hard, physical, simple hockey. That makes us successful.”
31.0 percent
Dallas ranks second on the power play at 31.0 percent. Calgary ranks 32nd at 12.5 percent.
54.0 percent
Calgary ranks third in SAT (shot attempt differential) at 54.0 percent. Dallas ranks 31st at 44.3 percent.
2
Both Dallas and Calgary are tied for 24th in empty net goals at 2. Dallas leads the NHL in one-goal wins with 9. Calgary ranks 31st at 2.
“I was disappointed with parts of our game in Vancouver. You could see some frustration leaking into our team. We play a little bit too much off our back foot . . . we don’t dictate enough. That’s a challenge for us moving forward. It’s a challenge to our group, it’s a challenge to our coaching staff, we need to initiate rather than just react. We don’t do that enough for a top team.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan as his team prepares to play at Calgary on Saturday
