First Shift: Stars look to open New Year on high note against Canadiens

Key Numbers

54.5 percent

Montreal ranks second in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 54.5 percent. Dallas ranks fifth at 53.6 percent.

72.6 percent

Montreal ranks 31st in penalty kill success at 72.6 percent. Dallas ranks 13th in power play success at 22.3 percent.

52.6 percent

Dallas ranks seventh in SAT percentage, measuring shots and shot attempts as a form of puck possession. Montreal ranks 25th at 47.5 percent.