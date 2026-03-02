Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canucks

When: Monday, March 2 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Rogers Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
|
Dallas Stars
|
Vancouver Canucks
|
Record
|
36-14-9 (18-7-6 Away)
|
18-34-7 (6-17-5 Home)
|
Rank
|
81 Points (2nd in Central)
|
43 Points (8th in Pacific)
|
Power Play
|
30.1% (52-for-173)
|
17.9% (32-for-179)
|
Penalty Kill
|
80.1% (145-for-181)
|
70.9% (124-for-175)
|
Last 10 Games
|
9-1-0
|
2-6-2
|
Active Streaks
|
Leading Scorers
|
Jason Robertson (5-7—12, 7 GP)
|
Jamie Benn (17-22—39, 45 GP)
|
Thomas Harley (1-3—4, 4 GP)
|
Mikko Rantanen (18-16—34, 23 GP)
|
Mavrik Bourque (3-0—3, 3 GP)
|
Matt Duchene (15-18—33, 48 GP)
|
Jamie Benn (0-3—3, 2 GP)
|
Tyler Seguin (10-21—31, 32 GP)
Stars forward Bourque has put up five points (3-2—5) in his last six games played, dating back to Jan. 29 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Bourque has totaled 23 points (11-12—23) through 59 games played this season, ranking tied for eighth on the team in scoring. Despite playing in only 59 games this season, Bourque is two assists and two points shy of matching his totals from last season that he reached in 73 games. Bourque finished the 2024-25 campaign with 11 goals, 14 assists and 25 points. He is currently pacing to finish the season with a career high 15 goals, 17 assists and 32 points. This season, Bourque also ranks fourth on the team in even-strength goals (10) and tied for fifth in goals (11). In his career against Vancouver, Bourque has registered three goals in five games played, averaging 12:48 of time on ice per game. He enters Monday’s contest riding a three-game point streak against the Canucks, collecting three goals during that span. It is his longest point streak against a single opponent in his career.
Canucks forward Brock Boeser has recorded four points (2-2—4) in his last five games, dating back to Jan. 21 against the Washington Capitals. Through 52 games played this season, Boeser has totaled 26 points (12-14—26), ranking tied for fourth on the team in scoring. He also ranks tied for first in game-winning goals (2) while ranking third in shots taken (116) and fifth in goals (12). In his career against Dallas, Boeser has registered 15 points (5-10—15) in 20 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4 and averaging 19:51 of time on ice per game.
Justin Hryckowian is dialing up the physicality lately, and that suits head coach Glen Gulutzan just fine.
The 25-year-old rookie has had fights in each of the past two games, as he and veteran Adam Erne are bringing some of the edge that Gulutzan has stressed is necessary if the Stars want to round into playoff form.
“I loved it, because you need that,” Gulutzan said. “It's emotion, it's real. If you don't have it, your teams aren't the same.”
Hryckowian is proving to be a key to the chemistry of the 2025-26 Stars. Dallas lost players like Mason Marchment, Mikael Granlund and Evgenii Dadonov in the offseason because they had to get under the salary cap, so that allowed openings for players like Hryckowian, who is on a two-way contract and had to fight to make the team. He signed with the Stars as a free agent out of Northeastern University and showed off his value by winning the Rookie of the Year award in the AHL last season.
But the 5-11, 198-pound forward was seen more as a scorer than a physical player, as he tallied 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 68 games while collecting just 27 penalty minutes. He was even better in the playoffs with 18 points (9 goals, 9 assists) in 14 games.
But as players try to move up the ranks, they have to be able to adapt their game, and that’s a big reason Hryckowian continues to get more minutes as the season moves on.
Hrycowian has 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) in 58 games this season and is averaging 12:21 in time on ice. He is tied for second in hits with 89 and leads the team in fighting majors with three. The fights aren’t hugely significant, but even a few can make a point.
On Wednesday, both Hryckowian and Erne were sticking up for Miro Heiskanen, who had been on the receiving end of a few heavy hits from Seattle.
“With some of the hits on Miro, you need it,” Gulutzan said. “You need it nightly. You need it to be in the fabric of your jersey. I loved it.”
Hryckowian hasn’t been a huge fighter in his career, but he understands the competitive side of the game. He engages in battles on a nightly basis and basically throws his body around to help the Stars win puck battles.
“Gully talks a lot about it,” Hryckowian said. “I think our physicality connects us as a group and I think it gives us more time and space out there. Our game has simplified. I like how he says it: ‘Play like your old man wants you to.’”
As Dallas tries to deal with injuries to Rantanen and Radek Faksa, as well as an illness to Roope Hintz, Hryckowian will get even more opportunity. He said that as the minutes go up, he’s willing to do whatever the team asks of him.
“You’re trying to gain more rope as you go, and earn more trust and more responsibility,” he said. “I feel very confident and comfortable in those situations and I just want to keep sharpening my game and keep being an option in those situations. I just want to help the team win.”
9
The franchise record for consecutive wins is eight, initially set in 2023-24 and tied on Saturday vs. Nashville. Dallas has a chance to set a new franchise record on Monday.
12
Stars forward Robertson has a seven-game scoring streak against Vancouver, tallying 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in that span.
.364
Vancouver has the lowest points percentage in the league at .364 with an 18-34-7 record. The Canucks give up the most goals in the NHL at 3.66 per game.
“You can’t really count all the saves. There were a few where I watched, where they got looks on us, and he got big, and they had nothing to shoot at, and they missed. And that’s what big goalies can do: They can make you miss. It’s not always the saves, they couldn’t get anything by him.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on 6’6” goalie Jake Oettinger and how he forced Nashville into several missed shots on Saturday
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.