Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canadiens

Game 36: Dallas Stars vs Montreal Canadiens
When: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
College Night: University of Texas
Dallas Stars
Montreal Canadiens
Record
22-9-4 (12-5-1 Home)
15-16-5 (8-7-3 Away)
Rank
48 Points (3rd Central)
35 Points (6th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.3% (23-for-103)
18.3% (23-for-126)
Penalty Kill
85.8% (97-for-113)
72.6% (90-for-124)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-4-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (1-5—6, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (13-16—29, 33 GP)
Roope Hintz (2-2—4, 2 GP)
Joe Pavelski (12-14—26, 23 GP)
Joe Pavelski (3-2—5, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-11—19, 19 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-12—19, 23 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Forward Mason Marchment recorded a hat trick (3-1--4) in an 8-1 Stars win over Chicago on New Years Eve. It marked the second three-goal night of his career, as well as the fifth New Years Eve hat trick in franchise history. Following Roope Hintz' hat trick (3-0--3) on Friday night, it also marked the seventh time in franchise history that Stars players have recorded hat tricks in consecutive games. Through 35 games this season, Marchment ranks third among Stars skaters with 13 goals and seventh with 25 points (13-12--25). He leads the club with 25 takeaways and shares fourth among club forwards with 23 hits.