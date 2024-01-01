Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canadiens

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 36: Dallas Stars vs Montreal Canadiens

When: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

College Night: University of Texas

Dallas Stars
Montreal Canadiens
Record
22-9-4 (12-5-1 Home)
15-16-5 (8-7-3 Away)
Rank
48 Points (3rd Central)
35 Points (6th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.3% (23-for-103)
18.3% (23-for-126)
Penalty Kill
85.8% (97-for-113)
72.6% (90-for-124)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-4-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night at American Airlines Center for the first of two meetings between the club this season. Entering Tuesday’s match, the Stars have earned a 3-0-0 record in their last three games and a 6-1-1 record in their last eight games against Montreal.
  • The Stars have posted a 3-1-1 record in their last five home games against the Canadiens. The Stars have an all-time home record of 24-33-14 against the Canadiens.
  • Last season, Dallas went 2-0-0 against Montreal. In two games, the Stars went 5-for-8 (62.5%) on the power play and 5-for-6 (83.3%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Joe Pavelski led Stars skaters with five points (3-2--5) against Montreal last season, including a hat trick (3-1--4) on Oct. 22, 2022. He has recorded 10 points (4-6--10) in his last six games against Montreal, including points (1-3--4) in each of his last three games against them at home. Pavelski has earned a total of 13 points (6-7--13) in eight home games against the Canadiens, including five multi-point performances.
  • Forward Roope Hintz tallied four points (2-2--4) in two games against Montreal last season and has four points (2-2--4) in his last three home games against them. He has tallied six points (2-4--6) in seven career games against the Canadiens.


Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jamie Benn (1-5—6, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (13-16—29, 33 GP)

Roope Hintz (2-2—4, 2 GP)

Joe Pavelski (12-14—26, 23 GP)

Joe Pavelski (3-2—5, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (8-11—19, 19 GP)

Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 2 GP)  

Matt Duchene (7-12—19, 23 GP)

Matt Duchene (1-1—2, 2 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Mason Marchment recorded a hat trick (3-1--4) in an 8-1 Stars win over Chicago on New Years Eve. It marked the second three-goal night of his career, as well as the fifth New Years Eve hat trick in franchise history. Following Roope Hintz' hat trick (3-0--3) on Friday night, it also marked the seventh time in franchise history that Stars players have recorded hat tricks in consecutive games. Through 35 games this season, Marchment ranks third among Stars skaters with 13 goals and seventh with 25 points (13-12--25). He leads the club with 25 takeaways and shares fourth among club forwards with 23 hits.

