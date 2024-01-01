Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canadiens

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Mason Marchment recorded a hat trick (3-1--4) in an 8-1 Stars win over Chicago on New Years Eve. It marked the second three-goal night of his career, as well as the fifth New Years Eve hat trick in franchise history. Following Roope Hintz' hat trick (3-0--3) on Friday night, it also marked the seventh time in franchise history that Stars players have recorded hat tricks in consecutive games. Through 35 games this season, Marchment ranks third among Stars skaters with 13 goals and seventh with 25 points (13-12--25). He leads the club with 25 takeaways and shares fourth among club forwards with 23 hits.