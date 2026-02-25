Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

View the latest information on the matchup against Seattle, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Wednesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
34-14-9 (16-7-3 Home) 
27-20-9 (13-11-4 Away) 
Rank
77 Points (3rd in Central) 
63 Points (3rd in Pacific) 
Power Play
29.9% (50-for-167) 
23.0% (37-for-161) 
Penalty Kill
79.9% (139-for-174) 
71.5% (113-for-158) 
Last 10 Games
7-3-0 
6-4-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken Wednesday night for the third and final time this season. The Stars defeated the Kraken in both of their previous meetings this season on Nov. 9, 2025 in Dallas (2-1 W) and Nov. 26, 2025 in Seattle (3-2 W).
  • Dallas is 12-1-1 all-time vs. Seattle, including a 6-0-1 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won eight consecutive games against the Kraken dating back to Dec. 18, 2023. Dallas has outscored Seattle 25-9 during that span. The Stars have also recorded points in all seven matchups played at American Airlines Center against the Kraken (6-0-1).
  • Forward Roope Hintz enters Wednesday’s contest riding a two-game point streak vs. Seattle, earning two points (1-1—2) during that span. In all, Hintz has recorded 14 points (7-7—14) in 14 career games against the Kraken, carrying a plus-minus rating of +8. Seattle is one of nine teams that Hintz has averaged at least a point per game against in his career, with the others being Detroit (1.50), Edmonton (1.17), Philadelphia (1.09), Washington (1.08), Anaheim (1.00), Los Angeles (1.00), New Jersey (1.00) and San Jose (1.00).
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has five points (1-4—5) in his last four games played against the Kraken, dating back to April 13, 2024. In 12 career games vs. Seattle, Heiskanen has totaled 13 points (3-10—13), averaging 1.08 points per game and upholding a plus-minus rating of +3. Heiskanen is also averaging 25:34 of time on ice per game played vs. Seattle which is the sixth-best mark in the NHL among all active skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (1-1—2, 2 GP) 
Roope Hintz (7-7—14, 14 GP) 
Jason Robertson (5-8—13, 14 GP) 
Miro Heiskanen (3-10—13, 12 GP) 
Mikko Rantanen (5-7—12, 15 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Robertson has recorded eight points (3-5—8) in his last six games, dating back to Jan. 23 against the St. Louis Blues. Robertson has also registered multi-point efforts in four of the last eight games that he has played, totaling 10 points in all (5-5—10) during that span. He scored the 200th goal of his career in Dallas’ last game on Feb. 4 against St. Louis, becoming the first player taken in the 2017 NHL draft to score 200 career goals. In 57 games played this season, Robertson has totaled 66 points (32-34—66), ranking second on the team and 11th in the NHL in scoring entering play Wednesday. His 32 goals this season leads Stars skaters while ranking tied for third in the NHL entering play Wednesday. In his career against Seattle, Robertson has tallied 13 points (5-8—13) in 14 games played, including putting up five multi-point outings and upholds a plus-minus rating of +8.

Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson has registered seven points (0-7—7) in his last six games, dating back to Jan. 25 against the New Jersey Devils. Stephenson has totaled 36 points (13-23—36) in 54 games played this season, ranking third on the team in scoring. Stephenson paces the team in takeaways (22) while also ranking tied for second in power-play scoring (6-8—14) and fourth in goals (13) entering play Wednesday. Stephenson also leads the team in scoring on the road this season with 19 points (8-11—19). In his career against Dallas, Stephenson has notched six points (3-3—6) in 20 games played, averaging 17:21 of on ice time per game.

First Shift 🏒

The challenges for new Stars coach Glen Gulutzan and his coaching staff have been unrelenting this season.

Sure, Dallas is 34-14-9 on the year, fifth best in the NHL coming out of the Olympic Break. But the lads in Victory Green endured a hard road after Christmas, struggling through a 2-6-4 run and losing both confidence and consistency.

So when the team won six straight games heading into the Olympic Break, something was different. After struggling with puck possession all season (getting outshot 27.8-25.2 on a nightly basis), Dallas outshot the opposition 27.9-21.0 during the run. The Stars lowered their goals against from 2.78 to 2.63 and raised their scoring from 3.27 to 3.63.

All in all, the team showed the “one percent” difference that Gulutzan has been preaching, and it was obvious to those involved.

“I think it was evident to everybody who watched it, but it had to be most evident to the players because they’re the ones who live it,” Gulutzan said. “So now you have to make it a habit.”

The Stars have seen some individual sparks, as well. Matt Duchene has been playing on a line with Jamie Benn and those two are scoring at their best rates this season. Duchene has 6 goals and 3 assists in the past six games, while Benn has 2 goals and 6 assists in that span. With Rantanen sidelined by a lower body injury he suffered during Olympic play, that could mean even more pressure for Duchene and Benn, who each missed significant time with injuries earlier in the season.

“When he talks about the one percent, I think we’re really starting to get an idea of what that really means,” Duchene said. “We see what it looks like with it and we see what it looks like without it. It’s just little habits and it makes the game easier. We won some tight games because of it.”

Now, with a continually compressed schedule, the trade deadline on March 6, and a lot of jockeying for position between three teams in the Central Division, the Stars are hoping that they are in a good place. Looking in the mirror after their slump was hard. Looking in the mirror after this winning stretch is more hopeful.

“That whole thing after Christmas was actually a good thing,” Gulutzan said. “It made you dig in and it made you find solutions and really find that one degree. You can’t have true growth without it.”

And that can be huge if this team has to go through Minnesota and Colorado in the playoffs.

“For me in this last little run, it’s laying down the foundation of what a playoff game looks like,” Gulutzan said. “It’s about some of the macro stuff and then the mentality stuff. Nothing guarantees winning in this league, but if you want to give yourself the best chance, you have to carry a certain mentality and you have to carry it for a long time.”

Key Numbers 🔢

2.37

Stars goalie Casey DeSmith ranks 6th among goalies with 10 or more starts in GAA at 2.37. DeSmith is expected to start for Jake Oettinger Wednesday as Oettinger returns from the Olympics. DeSmith has an 11-4-5 record and a .911 save percentage.

85

Lian Bichsel is second on the Stars with 85 hits even though he has played just 26 games. Bichsel is expected to return from injury Wednesday against Seattle.

69

Rantanen leads the Stars with 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) and is also first among forwards in time on ice at 20:12. He will be out for at least the next two weeks with an injury he sustained in the Olympics.

He Said It 📢

“I think we did a good job of using all of our voices to get the game we were all thinking of. I think we have collaborated pretty well to bring in all of our strengths. I think we’re on the same page.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on how the new coaching staff has come together this season

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Nashville Predators
February 28
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Vancouver Canucks
March 2
9:00 p.m.
Rogers Arena
Calgary Flames
March 3
8:00 p.m.
Scotiabank Saddledome

