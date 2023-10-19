First Shift: Hintz’s return provides boost ahead of matchup with Ducks

Key Numbers

0

Tyler Seguin has not scored a goal against Anaheim in his career. Seguin has 13 assists in 26 career games.

450

Stars forward Joe Pavelski scored the 450th goal of his NHL career Tuesday at Vegas. He is the seventh U.S.-born player to hit that milestone.

7-1-0

The Stars are 7-1-0 in their past eight games against Anaheim. They have allowed 2 or fewer goals in all 8 games.