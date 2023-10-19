The Stars have had some impressive performances from their top players in an area that isn’t usually a center of attention.
First Shift: Hintz’s return provides boost ahead of matchup with Ducks
The star forward is ramping back up to full speed as Dallas wraps up a brief road trip in Anaheim
Jason Robertson missed all of training camp last season and returned to post the best scoring campaign since the team moved to Dallas. Wyatt Johnston missed most of training camp and has still been one of the team’s best players in the first two games of the season. And Roope Hintz didn’t even practice in training camp, but came in on Tuesday and played well in his first game of the season. That’s a tribute to how good all three are.
“They’re special players, right?” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “Not everybody can do that. I think that’s a pretty rare air group of guys that have the ability to come in and impact a game after being out after periods like that. But those are three names on our team that can definitely do that.”
Hintz played 16:03, had an assist and was plus-1 in a 3-2 shootout loss. He won 7-of-13 faceoffs and logged two minutes on the penalty kill.
“We know what Roope does, he drives whatever line he’s playing on, but particularly those guys,” DeBoer said. “He’s the speed on that line. He creates room for them. We use him in every situation. He’s a key piece for us.”
He looked good at practice on Wednesday in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, and DeBoer said it’s important to get Hintz up and running at full speed.
“He looked good. He was out there today as a full participant. It was a good sign,” DeBoer said. “He’s a world class player, so you never worry about him. But we need him in power play reps, we need him penalty killing, those are the reps that he missed in training camp and he missed in practice that we need to get him into.”
In addition, the Stars also like having their lines in order. Hintz centers a line with Robertson and Joe Pavelski, which allows Tyler Seguin to play on a line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment. The return of Hintz helps everything flow better.
“It’s one of the first times in all of camp we’ve really seen a full group together,” said Pavelski. “Obviously, it feels good playing with him. He’s Roope, flying around and making great plays, so we’re definitely happy to have him back.”
Robertson said Hintz is dynamic.
“When he’s on the ice, his presence is very noticeable,” Robertson said. “He’s quick, strong and has good hands. He has pretty much everything you need to be a top line center in the NHL.”
That will be key as the team tries to get into the flow of the season after a slow start tonight in Anaheim.
Key Numbers
0
Tyler Seguin has not scored a goal against Anaheim in his career. Seguin has 13 assists in 26 career games.
450
Stars forward Joe Pavelski scored the 450th goal of his NHL career Tuesday at Vegas. He is the seventh U.S.-born player to hit that milestone.
7-1-0
The Stars are 7-1-0 in their past eight games against Anaheim. They have allowed 2 or fewer goals in all 8 games.
He Said It
“He missed camp with an injury, so we’re just being smart. He played last night, so he’ll be off today. I presume he’ll play [Thursday], but you never know with things.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the team holding Wyatt Johnston out of practice on Wednesday after playing in first two games
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.