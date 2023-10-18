Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski recorded his first goal (1-0--1) of the season Tuesday night in Vegas. The goal marked the 450th of his career, making him just the seventh U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone. The 39-year-old finished the 2022-23 season ranked third among Stars skaters with 77 points (28-49--77) and ranked fourth in the league with a +42 rating. In a milestone season, Pavelski played his 1,200th regular-season game on Dec. 17, 2022 at Carolina and reached the 1,000-point mark (448-522--1,000) on April 10 at Detroit, becoming the 10th U.S.-born player to do so.