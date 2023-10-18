News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1697670306653
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 3: Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks

When: Thursday, October 19 at 9:00 PM CT

Where: Honda Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at Honda Center for the first of three meetings between the clubs this season. The Stars enter Thursday's contest with wins in seven of their last eight games (7-1-0) against the Ducks. 
  • Last season, the Stars earned a record of 2-1-0 in three games against Anaheim. Forward Jason Robertson led the Stars with four points (3-1--4) in three games against the Ducks in 2022-23, including a hat trick (3-0--3) on Dec. 1, 2022 at home. 
  • Forward Sam Steel was selected by Anaheim in the first round (30th overall) of the 2016 NHL and made his NHL debut with the club on Oct. 3, 2018. In four seasons with the Ducks, Steel posted 65 points (24-41--65) in 197 games. 
  • Defenseman Jani Hakanpää made his NHL debut with the Ducks on March 4, 2020. He appeared in 47 games with Anaheim over two seasons and posted two points (1-1--2). He has played in six games against his former team, earning two assists (0-2--2).
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has a 5-0-0 record in five games against Anaheim, posting a 1.57 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. His five-game win streak against the Ducks ties for his longest against any individual opponent (others: Columbus, Chicago).

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski recorded his first goal (1-0--1) of the season Tuesday night in Vegas. The goal marked the 450th of his career, making him just the seventh U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone. The 39-year-old finished the 2022-23 season ranked third among Stars skaters with 77 points (28-49--77) and ranked fourth in the league with a +42 rating. In a milestone season, Pavelski played his 1,200th regular-season game on Dec. 17, 2022 at Carolina and  reached the 1,000-point mark (448-522--1,000) on April 10 at Detroit, becoming the 10th U.S.-born player to do so.

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks in the regular season. 

Joe Pavelski (14-23--37, 74 GP)

Jamie Benn (11-23--34, 46 GP)

Matt Duchene (12-15--27, 35 GP)

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

