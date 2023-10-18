Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Game 3: Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks
When: Thursday, October 19 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: Honda Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Thursday, October 19 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: Honda Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Forward Joe Pavelski recorded his first goal (1-0--1) of the season Tuesday night in Vegas. The goal marked the 450th of his career, making him just the seventh U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone. The 39-year-old finished the 2022-23 season ranked third among Stars skaters with 77 points (28-49--77) and ranked fourth in the league with a +42 rating. In a milestone season, Pavelski played his 1,200th regular-season game on Dec. 17, 2022 at Carolina and reached the 1,000-point mark (448-522--1,000) on April 10 at Detroit, becoming the 10th U.S.-born player to do so.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks in the regular season.
Joe Pavelski (14-23--37, 74 GP)
Jamie Benn (11-23--34, 46 GP)
Matt Duchene (12-15--27, 35 GP)
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.