Stars recall Mavrik Bourque, Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic from Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Mavrik Bourque and defensemen Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Bourque, 22, earned the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL’s leading scorer during the 2023-24 regular season, posting 77 points (26-51—77) in 71 games with Texas, and he was awarded the Les Cunningham Award as the American Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 regular season. Bourque is the first scoring leader to also win Most Valuable Player since Chicago’s Kenny Agostino claimed both in 2016-17. Bourque has appeared in 147 games with the Texas Stars over three seasons and has recorded 129 points (47-82—129).
Bourque added 11 points (3-8—11) in seven postseason games, leading all AHL skaters through the first two rounds of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. He has tallied 15 points (4-11—15) in 15 career Calder Cup Playoff games.
The 5-foot-10, 191-pound forward made his NHL debut with Dallas on April 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks, logging two shots in 10:56 minutes of ice time. He was selected by Dallas in the first round (30th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Bichsel, 19, started the 2023-24 regular season with Texas, where he recorded seven points (1-6—7) in 16 games. Reassigned to Rögle BK on Dec. 4, 2023, he registered four points (2-2—4) in 29 regular-season contests. He added six points (1-5—6) in 15 playoff games and scored the lone goal in Rögle BK's 1-0 victory over Skellefteå AIK in Game 2 of the SHL Championship.
Bichsel returned to the Texas Stars for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, posting one assist (0-1—1) in five postseason games. The 6-foot-6, 233-pound defenseman was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Petrovic, 32, has tallied five goals and 17 assists for a total of 22 points in 70 regular-season games with Texas this season. He added one goal (1-0—1) in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, opening the scoring for Texas in Game 2 of their five-game series against the Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division Semifinals. Petrovic also played one game with the Dallas Stars this season, posting two shots and two hits in 12:52 minutes of ice time in his debut with the club on Feb. 19 in Boston.
The 6-foot-5, 208-pound defenseman has appeared in 427 regular-season AHL games and has posted 151 points (32-119—151) with Texas, Stockton, Providence and San Antonio. He has also skated in 264 NHL games with Florida, Edmonton and Dallas, earning a total of 50 points (5-45—50). Additionally, he recorded four points (1-3—4) in six career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Florida. The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally drafted by Florida in the 2nd round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 28, 2021.