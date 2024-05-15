Stars recall Mavrik Bourque, Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic from Texas

Petrovic, 32, has tallied five goals and 17 assists for a total of 22 points in 70 regular-season games with Texas this season. He added one goal (1-0—1) in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, opening the scoring for Texas in Game 2 of their five-game series against the Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division Semifinals. Petrovic also played one game with the Dallas Stars this season, posting two shots and two hits in 12:52 minutes of ice time in his debut with the club on Feb. 19 in Boston.