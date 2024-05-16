NHL announces start time for Stars - Avalanche Game 6 on May 17

Game 6 of the Second Round series between Dallas and Colorado has been scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Playoffs-Schedule-Round-2-vs-COL-GAME6_2568x1444
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT on Friday, May 17 at Ball Arena.

The game will be televised on TNT, truTV, and MAX in the U.S. and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.

