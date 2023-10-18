Stars hope more consistent schedule will help in building a rhythm

Dallas used the four-day break between games to take a team bonding trip to Palm Springs, and all in the organization believe that will pay off, but Vegas played its fourth game on Tuesday and the Stars have to start catching up. One of the issues is that games require a different intensity and focus than practice, and you can only get into that mindset by playing. The other is that Dallas was without Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Radek Faksa at times in preseason, which meant they couldn’t really practice in their preferred lines in order to build chemistry.