First Shift: Stars open homestretch of season against Sabres

Key Numbers

21

Stars forward Evgenii Dadonov has 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in 20 career games against the Sabres. That’s the most points and most assists he has against any opponent.

2

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has scored overtime goals in consecutive games – only the second player in Stars history to do that (Jamie Benn in 2021). Harley ranks second among NHL defensemen with 12 goals on the season.

.696

Dallas ranks second in NHL road points percentage at .696 (14-5-4).