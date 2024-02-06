Game Day Guide: Stars at Sabres

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Thomas Harley scored the game-winning goal (2-0–2) in overtime on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals. After scoring the overtime winner (1-1--2) Thursday night vs. Anaheim, he is the second player in franchise history to record overtime goals in consecutive games (other: Jamie Benn, April 24-26, 2021). Harley has also recorded two points in each of his last three games (3-3--6). He leads Stars defenseman and shares second among all NHL defensemen with 12 goals this season, contributing to a total of 29 points (12-17–29) in 46 games.