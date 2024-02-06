Game Day Guide: Stars at Sabres

Game 50: Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres
When: Tuesday, February 6 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: KeyBank Center
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Buffalo Sabres
Record
30-13-6 (14-5-4 Away)
22-23-4 (11-12-1 Home)
Rank
66 Points (2nd Central)
48 Points (6th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.6% (31-for-137)
14.1% (20-for-142)
Penalty Kill
82.9% (126-for-152)
80.0% (120-for-150)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
6-4-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Joe Pavelski (1-6--7, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (13-16--29, 33 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-2--5, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (12-10--22, 21 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-3--5, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-12--22, 23 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-3--4, 2 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (1-2--3, 2 GP)
Defenseman Thomas Harley scored the game-winning goal (2-0–2) in overtime on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals. After scoring the overtime winner (1-1--2) Thursday night vs. Anaheim, he is the second player in franchise history to record overtime goals in consecutive games (other: Jamie Benn, April 24-26, 2021). Harley has also recorded two points in each of his last three games (3-3--6). He leads Stars defenseman and shares second among all NHL defensemen with 12 goals this season, contributing to a total of 29 points (12-17–29) in 46 games.