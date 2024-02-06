Game Day Guide: Stars at Sabres

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 50: Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres

When: Tuesday, February 6 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: KeyBank Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Buffalo Sabres
Record
30-13-6 (14-5-4 Away)
22-23-4 (11-12-1 Home)
Rank
66 Points (2nd Central)
48 Points (6th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.6% (31-for-137)
14.1% (20-for-142)
Penalty Kill
82.9% (126-for-152)
80.0% (120-for-150)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
6-4-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars return from the All-Star Break on Tuesday night to face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Entering Tuesday's match, the Stars have won three of their last four games (3-0-1) against the Sabres, including each of their last two (2-0-0) in Buffalo.
  • Last season, the Stars went 1-0-1 in two games against Buffalo, losing 3-2 in overtime at home before defeating the Sabres by a score of 10-4 in Buffalo, tying the Dallas Stars record (1993-present) for goals in a game (Other: 10-2 vs. NYR, Feb. 6, 2009). 16 different Stars skaters recorded points in the game, and nine different Stars skaters recorded a goal with forward Radek Faksa (2-0--2) being the only skater to record two.
  • Forward Jason Robertson shared the team lead with four points (1-3--4) in two games against Buffalo last season. He has tallied seven points (3-4--7) in four career games against the Sabres, including six points (2-4--6) in two games on the road.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has points (3-3--6) in three consecutive road games against the Sabres and has earned a total of 11 points (7-4--11) in 12 career games in Buffalo. He shares second among current Stars skaters with 22 points (10-12--22) in 23 career games against them.
  • Forward Evgenii Dadonov has tallied 13 assists and 21 points (8-13--21) in 20 career games against Buffalo, his highest assist and point totals against any individual opponent.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Joe Pavelski (1-6--7, 4 GP)

Tyler Seguin (13-16--29, 33 GP)

Roope Hintz (3-2--5, 4 GP)

Jamie Benn (12-10--22, 21 GP)

Jamie Benn (2-3--5, 3 GP)

Matt Duchene (10-12--22, 23 GP)

Jason Robertson (1-3--4, 2 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (1-2--3, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Thomas Harley scored the game-winning goal (2-0–2) in overtime on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals. After scoring the overtime winner (1-1--2) Thursday night vs. Anaheim, he is the second player in franchise history to record overtime goals in consecutive games (other: Jamie Benn, April 24-26, 2021). Harley has also recorded two points in each of his last three games (3-3--6). He leads Stars defenseman and shares second among all NHL defensemen with 12 goals this season, contributing to a total of 29 points (12-17–29) in 46 games.

