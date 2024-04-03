Chris Tanev has only been with the Stars for 12 games, but you could tell his importance to the team when he got checked into the boards Saturday in Seattle.
First Shift: Stars on brink of history ahead of showdown with Oilers
Dallas will look to extend its current winning streak to a franchise record eight straight as Edmonton pays a visit to the Lone Star State
Tanev left the game with an apparent injury, returned, played a couple of shifts, and then sat on the bench for the remainder of a 3-0 win. Stars coach Pete DeBoer said they would know more after some tests back in Dallas, but then the Stars didn’t practice on Sunday or Monday. On Tuesday, Tanev was a full participant in practice and looked good.
“It was a weird motion going in on the boards like that,” Tanev said. “But it’s good to be out there today, taking it day-by-day.”
DeBoer said he will withhold his official decision on Tanev’s availability for Wednesday’s game against Edmonton until game day but added that he was pleased to see the veteran defenseman on the ice.
“He skated, he looks good, so we’ll see,” DeBoer said after practice Tuesday. “You always withhold all your lineup decisions until tomorrow. You get to this time of year and a lot of guys are dealing with little things.”
Tanev has a history of playing through injuries. The word “durable” was used frequently during his time in Calgary, and he clearly has an attitude that he wants and expects to play in every game he can.
He was asked if there was any area that hurt, and he replied, “I’m not going to tell you guys.”
When asked his philosophy on injuries, he said, “If you can play, then play. That’s how the game works.”
DeBoer said he knew the Stars were getting a tough player when they acquired him from Calgary.
“You listened to the guys in Calgary when he was playing there, and everyone admired his courage and his durability and his willingness to play through pain and block shots and do whatever it took,” DeBoer said. “I think that’s a perfect example of it. Most guys wouldn’t have come back in that game. Not only did he come back, he came back and played. Most guys wouldn’t be out here at practice, and he’s out here at practice, and he’s the first guy on and last guy off. That’s great leadership.”
In 12 games with the Stars, Tanev has averaged 18:30 in time on ice, including 1:44 shorthanded. He currently ranks fifth in blocked shots per 60 minutes at 4.86 and fifth in SAT at 56.7 percent.
The Stars are 10-2-0 with Tanev in the lineup and currently on a seven-game winning streak. Jani Hakanpää has been dealing with a lower body injury but skated on Monday, DeBoer said. Because Hakanpää is close, the Stars do not need to call up an extra defenseman just in case.
“As we go forward here, we’re going to need everybody, and we’re going to have all kinds of different combinations,” DeBoer said when asked about the pairings in this recent streak where Thomas Harley is playing with Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell with Tanev, and Ryan Suter beside Nils Lundkvist. “In general, I think our defensive game has been solid. Grain of salt with our schedule. We’re getting into some elite teams here now, which can expose you if you’re off.”
Key Numbers
7
The Stars franchise record for consecutive wins is seven, which has been hit seven times, most recently being Saturday in Seattle. If Dallas beats Edmonton, it will establish a new franchise record winning streak.
3.64
Dallas ranks third in the NHL in goals per game at 3.64. Edmonton ranks fourth at 3.59.
31
Oilers forward Connor McDavid was named NHL’s First Star of the Month for March. McDavid had 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists) in 15 games to help Edmonton to a 10-3-2 record.
He Said It
“There’s a calm belief in here. Things don’t even need to be said right now. Guys are just going about our business as a group and as individuals.”
- Stars forward Tyler Seguin on the team’s state of mind during its seven-game win streak.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.