First Shift: Stars on brink of history ahead of showdown with Oilers

Key Numbers

7

The Stars franchise record for consecutive wins is seven, which has been hit seven times, most recently being Saturday in Seattle. If Dallas beats Edmonton, it will establish a new franchise record winning streak.

3.64

Dallas ranks third in the NHL in goals per game at 3.64. Edmonton ranks fourth at 3.59.

31

Oilers forward Connor McDavid was named NHL’s First Star of the Month for March. McDavid had 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists) in 15 games to help Edmonton to a 10-3-2 record.