Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored the game-winning goal (1-1—2) and recorded his 100th career NHL point (53-47—100) on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken. Johnston led Stars skaters through the month of March with 10 goals in 13 games and ranked third on the club with 16 points (10-6—16) over that span. The 20-year-old leads Stars skaters with 29 goals and ranks fifth on the club with 59 points (29-30—59) through 75 games this season.