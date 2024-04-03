Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

Game 76: Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers
When: Wednesday, April 3 at 8:30 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: TNT
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
47-19-9 (22-10-4 Home)
45-23-5 (20-15-2 Away)
Rank
103 Points (1st Central)
95 Points (2nd Pacific)
Power Play
24.0% (53-for-221)
27.5% (60-for-218)
Penalty Kill
81.5% (181-for-222)
79.6% (187-for-235)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
6-2-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mason Marchment (1-4—5, 3 GP)
Joe Pavelski (27-36—63, 65 GP)
Matt Duchene (3-2—5, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (13-29—42, 44 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-3—3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (23-18—41, 42 GP)
Forward Wyatt Johnston scored the game-winning goal (1-1—2) and recorded his 100th career NHL point (53-47—100) on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken. Johnston led Stars skaters through the month of March with 10 goals in 13 games and ranked third on the club with 16 points (10-6—16) over that span. The 20-year-old leads Stars skaters with 29 goals and ranks fifth on the club with 59 points (29-30—59) through 75 games this season.