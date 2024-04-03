Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 76: Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers

When: Wednesday, April 3 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: TNT

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
47-19-9 (22-10-4 Home)
45-23-5 (20-15-2 Away)
Rank
103 Points (1st Central)
95 Points (2nd Pacific)
Power Play
24.0% (53-for-221)
27.5% (60-for-218)
Penalty Kill
81.5% (181-for-222)
79.6% (187-for-235)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
6-2-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night at American Airlines Center for the third and final meeting between the clubs this season. The Stars have earned a point in the standings in six of their last nine games (4-3-2) against the Oilers.
  • This season, the Stars have earned a record of 1-0-1 in two games against the Oilers. They have gone 3-for-5 (60.0%) on the power-play and 7-for-8 (87.5%) on the penalty kill through the season series.
  • Forward Matt Duchene leads Stars skaters this season with four points (2-2—4) against Edmonton. He has tallied 11 points (5-6—11) in his last nine games and four points (2-2—4) in his last two home games against the Oilers. He has recorded 42 points (13-29—42) in 44 career games against the Edmonton.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has tallied 12 points (6-6—12) in his last eight games against the Oilers, including five power-play points (2-3—5).
  • Forward Jason Robertson has logged 10 points (4-6—10) in eight career games against Edmonton, including four points (2-2—4) in four home games.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Mason Marchment (1-4—5, 3 GP)

Joe Pavelski (27-36—63, 65 GP)

Matt Duchene (3-2—5, 3 GP)

Matt Duchene (13-29—42, 44 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-3—3, 3 GP) 

Jamie Benn (23-18—41, 42 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored the game-winning goal (1-1—2) and recorded his 100th career NHL point (53-47—100) on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken. Johnston led Stars skaters through the month of March with 10 goals in 13 games and ranked third on the club with 16 points (10-6—16) over that span. The 20-year-old leads Stars skaters with 29 goals and ranks fifth on the club with 59 points (29-30—59) through 75 games this season.

