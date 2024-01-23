Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1705962119100
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 47: Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings

When: Tuesday, January 23 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Little Caesars Arena

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Texas Live!

Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Record
27-13-6 (13-5-4 Away)
24-17-5 (12-7-4 Home)
Rank
60 Points (3rd Central)
53 Points (4th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.1% (29-for-131)
21.8% (38-for-174)
Penalty Kill
84.9% (124-for-146)
80.7% (121-for-150)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
7-2-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars end their four-game road trip against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Stars have won each of their last six (6-0-0) and nine of their last 10 (9-1-0) games against the Red Wings.
  • The teams opened the season series in Dallas on Dec. 11, when the Stars defeated the Red Wings, 6-3. The Stars went 2-for-4 (50.0%) on the power play and 3-for-4 (75.0%) on the penalty kill. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen led the club with two goals and three points (2-1–3) and goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has tallied six points (2-4–6) in his last two road games against the Red Wings, contributing to a total of 11 points (5-6-11) in seven games in Detroit. Hintz has tallied two points or more in six of his 13 career games against Detroit, earning a total of 18 points (8-10–18).
  • Forward Jason Robertson has points (7-9--16) in nine consecutive games against the Red Wings, his longest active streak against any individual opponent. He has tallied eight points (2-6--8) in six career road games against Detroit, contributing to a total of 17 points (7-10–17) in 11 career games against them.
  • Defenseman Esa Lindell has posted a goal in each of his last two games (2-1--3) against the Red Wings and has six points (3-3--6) in his last five games against them. Lindell has tallied 16 points (4-12--16) in 21 career games against Detroit, his highest point total against any individual opponent.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (7-9—16, 9 GP)

Joe Pavelski (22-17—39, 50 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (2-7—9, 5 GP)

Matt Duchene (16-16—32, 39 GP)

Tyler Seguin (0-4—4, 4 GP)

Ryan Suter (6-26—32, 69 GP)

Jamie Benn (2-1—3, 3 GP)

Roope Hintz (1-5—6, 2 GP)

Esa Lindell (2-1—3, 2 GP)

Sam Steel  (0-3--3, 2 GP)

Joe Pavelski (2-0—2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski scored two points (0-2–2) on Sunday night against the New York Islanders and now has has seven points (4-3–7) in his past seven games. Pavelski ranks second among Stars skaters with 19 goals and shares second with 42 points (19-23–42) this season. He has recorded nine of his 19 goals on the power play, leading the club and sharing ninth in the league, and he ranks second on the club with 13 power-play points (9-4--13).

