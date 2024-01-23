Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski scored two points (0-2–2) on Sunday night against the New York Islanders and now has has seven points (4-3–7) in his past seven games. Pavelski ranks second among Stars skaters with 19 goals and shares second with 42 points (19-23–42) this season. He has recorded nine of his 19 goals on the power play, leading the club and sharing ninth in the league, and he ranks second on the club with 13 power-play points (9-4--13).