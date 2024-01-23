Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

Game 47: Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings
When: Tuesday, January 23 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Little Caesars Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Texas Live!
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Tuesday, January 23 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Little Caesars Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Texas Live!
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Record
27-13-6 (13-5-4 Away)
24-17-5 (12-7-4 Home)
Rank
60 Points (3rd Central)
53 Points (4th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.1% (29-for-131)
21.8% (38-for-174)
Penalty Kill
84.9% (124-for-146)
80.7% (121-for-150)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
7-2-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (7-9—16, 9 GP)
Joe Pavelski (22-17—39, 50 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (2-7—9, 5 GP)
Matt Duchene (16-16—32, 39 GP)
Tyler Seguin (0-4—4, 4 GP)
Ryan Suter (6-26—32, 69 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-1—3, 3 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-5—6, 2 GP)
Esa Lindell (2-1—3, 2 GP)
Sam Steel (0-3--3, 2 GP)
Joe Pavelski (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Forward Joe Pavelski scored two points (0-2–2) on Sunday night against the New York Islanders and now has has seven points (4-3–7) in his past seven games. Pavelski ranks second among Stars skaters with 19 goals and shares second with 42 points (19-23–42) this season. He has recorded nine of his 19 goals on the power play, leading the club and sharing ninth in the league, and he ranks second on the club with 13 power-play points (9-4--13).