First Shift: Stars look to rebound quickly against surging Rangers

Key Numbers

33.3 percent

The Rangers rank second in the NHL in power play success at 33.3 percent. Dallas ranks second in penalty kill success at 89.1 percent.

2.20

The Rangers rank second in goals against average at 2.22 and are fourth in fewest shots against at 27.7 per game.

Minus-14

Jamie Benn is minus-14 in 21 career games against the Rangers. That is his worst plus-minus against any opponent. He has 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists) in that span.