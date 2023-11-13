News Feed

Heika's Take: Power play surge helps Stars bury Wild to complete road trip sweep

First Shift: Dallas Stars renew bad blood with Minnesota Wild

Heika's Take: Stars play "best road game of the year"

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild 111223

First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off divisional weekend against surging Winnipeg Jets club

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets 111123

One month in: Dallas Stars' offseason additions getting settled, finding way with new group

Heika's Take: Reinforcements help Dallas Stars roll against Columbus Blue Jackets

First Shift: Dallas Stars seek balance, consistency as road trip opens with Columbus Blue Jackets

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets 110923

Hey Heika: Taking stock of the first month of Dallas Stars hockey

Heika's Take: Slow start and costly errors derail Dallas Stars' comeback bid against Boston Bruins

First Shift: Special teams dilemma a central focus as Dallas Stars host Boston Bruins

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins 110623

Heika's Take: Thatcher Demko was key cog in Dallas Stars' second regulation loss

First Shift: Top line continues to be critical piece to Dallas Stars' puzzle

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks 110423

Dallas Stars to Host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night Presented by Boeing on Monday, Nov. 6

Stars to host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, Nov. 20

The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction to benefit Salood, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial relief for families impacted by childhood cancer

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, Nov. 20 against the New York Rangers.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Hockey Fights Cancer - a joint initiative of the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association - unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families and funds game-changing research dedicated to improving treatment options, finding cures and saving lives.

In support of the league-wide initiative, all members of the Dallas Stars coaching staff will wear Hockey Fights Cancer pins on the bench during the game. The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Hockey Fights Cancer-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113 at American Airlines Center. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Monday night will benefit Salood, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing entrepreneurial experiences and financial relief for families impacted by childhood cancer. Since its inception, Salood has served over 200+ pediatric cancer families with financial relief and is expanding its services nationwide.

The Dallas Stars partnered with Salood Ambassador, athlete and artist Jayden Simmons to create a specially designed T-shirt and beanie in honor of Hockey Fights Cancer. Jayden, 14, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2019 after discovering a tumor in his right leg. Three months post-diagnosis, Jayden's leg was amputated as the best path toward healing and a future in sports. The adjustment to life as an amputee was substantial, yet Jayden faced it with remarkable determination and grace. Created in collaboration with Dallas Stars Graphic Designer Lorelei Ritzert, t-shirts and beanies featuring Jayden's design are available now for preorder at HangarHockey.com and will be available at the Stars Hangars located on PNC Plaza and outside section 102 and section 110 inside American Airlines Center. All proceeds will benefit Salood.

Fans will also be given the opportunity to create "I'm Fighting For" cards at the fan center outside Section 113, an acknowledgement that we are all connected to this disease, and we fight together. Fans are encouraged to write-in the person on the card who is significant to them and share on social media using the hashtag #StarsFightCancer.

<center>New York Rangers<p>Monday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. CT</p></center>

New York Rangers

Monday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2023-24 Promotional Schedules

2023-24 Promotional Schedules
