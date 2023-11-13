Stars to host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, Nov. 20

In support of the league-wide initiative, all members of the Dallas Stars coaching staff will wear Hockey Fights Cancer pins on the bench during the game. The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Hockey Fights Cancer-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113 at American Airlines Center. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Monday night will benefit Salood, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing entrepreneurial experiences and financial relief for families impacted by childhood cancer. Since its inception, Salood has served over 200+ pediatric cancer families with financial relief and is expanding its services nationwide.