Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin posted two goals (2-0--2) against the Avalanche on Saturday, marking his third consecutive multi-point performance (3-3--6). Seguin shares the lead among Stars skaters with four multi-point performances this season and is one of four Stars players to record a multi-goal game this season. The Brampton, Ontario native shares fifth on the club with five goals and sixth with 12 points (5-7--12).