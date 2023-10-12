First Shift: Stars kick off 2023-24 campaign against division rival

That said, they had three injuries during training camp to Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Faksa, and that was one of the reasons for lopsided losses to St. Louis and Minnesota to close out the preseason. It also meant coaches couldn’t put together ideal lines or special teams, so there could be some rust early on. Johnston and Faksa practiced the last two days, but Hintz (upper body) was still limited in practice on Wednesday.