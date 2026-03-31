NORTHLAKE, Texas - The Dallas Stars and the Town of Northlake today unveiled the Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake at their grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration. The latest public-private venture developed by the Stars is located at 13850 Chadwick Parkway in Northlake and boasts 225,000 square feet of multi-purpose athletic facility space that features two NHL regulation sheets of ice and eight basketball courts, which can be converted to 16 volleyball courts.
Dallas Stars, Town of Northlake officially open Children's Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake
Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake becomes the 11th StarCenter location in the DFW Metroplex
The Northlake location builds on a growing network of Children’s Health StarCenters across Dallas-Fort Worth, increasing access to youth sports and recreation for families in the surrounding community. Designed as a place for connection, activity and well-being, the facility will offer year-round programming, including public skating, basketball, volleyball and hockey leagues that support athletes of all abilities, on and off the ice. For more information about the Northlake location, please click here.
“The opening of this facility is a testament to the increasing growth of hockey in North Texas and the overall demand for additional youth sports facilities in our region,” Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. “Mayor Montini and the Town of Northlake have been exceptionally collaborative partners in designing a state-of-the-art facility that both serves the needs of their growing community while becoming an attraction that will drive families to their town for years to come. This building is another example of our organization’s track record of creating mutually beneficial public/private partnerships that become community centerpieces for future generations.”
“The opening of the Dallas StarCenter in Northlake is a truly exciting milestone for our community,” Town of Northlake Mayor Brian Montini said. “This world-class facility brings sports and leisure opportunities much closer to home for our families and their children. This development not only expands access to high-quality athletics, but also strengthens our local economy by attracting visitors, supporting small businesses, and creating lasting impact. We’re also grateful for the outstanding partnership with the Dallas Stars organization, whose collaboration and shared vision made this project seamless. Importantly, this was achieved while honoring our commitment to responsible funding, without relying on existing property tax revenue or placing burdens on our residents. Northlake continues to grow in thoughtful and intentional ways, investing in both our youth and our future.”
Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake becomes the 11th StarCenter location in the DFW Metroplex, joining existing facilities in Euless, Farmers Branch, Frisco, Lewisville, Mansfield, McKinney, Plano, Richardson and Valley Ranch.
The multi-sport facility will also feature eight pickleball courts, and a Shark Club Sports Bar and Grill that are scheduled to open in June.
The Shark Club will operate the Shark Shack, the onsite concession stand featuring a full coffee and smoothie bar and food offerings. With over 25,000 square feet for team tenants, the facility will also serve as home to TAV Alliance, an elite branch of the nationally recognized volleyball club.
Design and construction on the project were overseen by Lee Lewis Construction, Inc., and WRA Architects while the state-of-the-art high efficiency ice plant was engineered by I.B. Storey, Inc.
ABOUT HOCKEY IN NORTH TEXAS:
When the NHL arrived in Dallas in 1993, there was only one sheet of regulation NHL ice in the area that operated year-round. At that time, there were no high school or travel hockey programs offered, while only 250 local children and just 225 adults were participating in recreational leagues.
With the Dallas Stars’ investment in growing the game at the grassroots level over the past 33 years, the team has directly impacted the growth of the sport to the point where now there are more than 15,000 North Texas children and over 9,000 adults skating and playing recreational hockey on over 23 ice sheets in the area annually.
The StarCenter rinks can boast that Stanley Cup Champions Seth Jones and Blake Coleman all began their careers as young players on StarCenter ice, along with women’s hockey 2026 Olympic gold medalist Hannah Bilka.
ABOUT THE TOWN OF NORTHLAKE:
The Town of Northlake is a thriving community located in the growing I-35W corridor between Denton and Fort Worth. Amid the growth Northlake strives to be a distinctive hometown that welcomes promising opportunities while respecting and preserving its rural lifestyle.
Northlake’s planning efforts have preserved 13 square miles of large tract rural living while also providing award-winning master-planned communities such as Canyon Falls, Harvest, Pecan Square, and The Ridge at Northlake. With its low taxes and exceptional quality of life, Northlake attracts new residents to its wide variety of living environments from luxury apartments to 1+ acre lots to multi-acre ranches and estate homes. Families in Northlake are served by highly rated Argyle and Northwest ISDs, including 4 elementary schools, a 193-acre Outdoor Learning Center, and a new middle school to open in Fall 2026.
New retail and restaurant development is adding to Northlake’s quality of life. Each of Northlake’s master-planned communities plans for integrated commercial development. Northlake Commons is a commercial component of Harvest on FM 407 and features a square with retail, restaurant, services, and municipal offices. Northlake Crossing at the intersection of Gibbs and Robson Ranch Roads in The Ridge and Pecan Plaza at the intersection of Gibbs Road and FM 407 in Pecan Square are currently under construction.
Commercial development in Northlake started at the intersection of I-35W and SH 114 near the Texas Motor Speedway. This area continues to develop into a sports and entertainment destination with the new Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake, an indoor sports facility which will boast two ice sheets for hockey/skating and hard courts configurable as eight basketball courts or 16 volleyball courts, along with outdoor pickleball courts. Surrounding mixed-use development is planned to include additional retail, restaurant, office, and entertainment uses encircled by community green space and trails providing connectivity to residential communities and hotels. The Cambria Hotel and Northlake Conference Center, the Town’s first full-service hotel and conference center, recently opened to serve this growing destination.
Just minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Alliance Airport, and the BNSF Intermodal facility, Northlake provides great accessibility for both residents and businesses. Northlake’s prime location has led to the construction of more than 8 million square feet of industrial warehouse space with more than 30 million square feet ultimately planned. Some of the corporations that call Northlake home are Mainfreight, TreeHouse Foods, Volvo, Stanley Black and Decker, Crown Lift Trucks, 3M, Clorox, Incora, Walgreens, Oldcastle Infrastructure, and the recently announced MP Materials. Northlake is committed to attracting high quality commercial and industrial development through targeted incentive programs in addition to maintaining a low tax rate for the benefit of all Northlake residents and businesses.