Dallas Stars, Town of Northlake officially open Children's Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake

ABOUT THE TOWN OF NORTHLAKE:

The Town of Northlake is a thriving community located in the growing I-35W corridor between Denton and Fort Worth. Amid the growth Northlake strives to be a distinctive hometown that welcomes promising opportunities while respecting and preserving its rural lifestyle.

Northlake’s planning efforts have preserved 13 square miles of large tract rural living while also providing award-winning master-planned communities such as Canyon Falls, Harvest, Pecan Square, and The Ridge at Northlake. With its low taxes and exceptional quality of life, Northlake attracts new residents to its wide variety of living environments from luxury apartments to 1+ acre lots to multi-acre ranches and estate homes. Families in Northlake are served by highly rated Argyle and Northwest ISDs, including 4 elementary schools, a 193-acre Outdoor Learning Center, and a new middle school to open in Fall 2026.

New retail and restaurant development is adding to Northlake’s quality of life. Each of Northlake’s master-planned communities plans for integrated commercial development. Northlake Commons is a commercial component of Harvest on FM 407 and features a square with retail, restaurant, services, and municipal offices. Northlake Crossing at the intersection of Gibbs and Robson Ranch Roads in The Ridge and Pecan Plaza at the intersection of Gibbs Road and FM 407 in Pecan Square are currently under construction.

Commercial development in Northlake started at the intersection of I-35W and SH 114 near the Texas Motor Speedway. This area continues to develop into a sports and entertainment destination with the new Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake, an indoor sports facility which will boast two ice sheets for hockey/skating and hard courts configurable as eight basketball courts or 16 volleyball courts, along with outdoor pickleball courts. Surrounding mixed-use development is planned to include additional retail, restaurant, office, and entertainment uses encircled by community green space and trails providing connectivity to residential communities and hotels. The Cambria Hotel and Northlake Conference Center, the Town’s first full-service hotel and conference center, recently opened to serve this growing destination.

Just minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Alliance Airport, and the BNSF Intermodal facility, Northlake provides great accessibility for both residents and businesses. Northlake’s prime location has led to the construction of more than 8 million square feet of industrial warehouse space with more than 30 million square feet ultimately planned. Some of the corporations that call Northlake home are Mainfreight, TreeHouse Foods, Volvo, Stanley Black and Decker, Crown Lift Trucks, 3M, Clorox, Incora, Walgreens, Oldcastle Infrastructure, and the recently announced MP Materials. Northlake is committed to attracting high quality commercial and industrial development through targeted incentive programs in addition to maintaining a low tax rate for the benefit of all Northlake residents and businesses.