Stars sign Matěj Blümel and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contracts

Pettersen, 24, split the 2023-24 AHL regular season between the Calgary Wranglers and the Texas Stars, posting 30 points (7-23—30) in 54 games before he was acquired by Dallas via trade on March 7. At the time of the trade, Pettersen ranked second on Calgary in assists (23) and fourth in points. After joining the Stars organization, Pettersen posted eight points (4-4—8) in 12 regular-season games with Texas and added five points (2-3—5) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games. He tied for fourth on the club with two goals and shared sixth with five points in the postseason.