Dallas Stars sign defenseman Niilopekka Muhonen to entry-level contract

The 19-year-old blueliner skated in 60 regular-season games in his first season in the WHL, recording 17 points with a +20 plus/minus rating

Muhonen_APP_16x9
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Niilopekka Muhonen to a three-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2025-26.

Muhonen, 19, spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The blueliner skated in 60 regular-season games in his first season in the WHL, recording 17 points (4-13—17) with a +20 plus/minus rating and 45 penalty minutes. He tallied three points (1-2—3) in 18 games during the WHL postseason, helping the Tigers capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the champion of the WHL and reach the Memorial Cup final against the London Knights.

The six-foot-five, 215-pound native of Kuopio, Finland was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (158th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

