Dallas Stars sign defenseman Niilopekka Muhonen to entry-level contract

Muhonen, 19, spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The blueliner skated in 60 regular-season games in his first season in the WHL, recording 17 points (4-13—17) with a +20 plus/minus rating and 45 penalty minutes. He tallied three points (1-2—3) in 18 games during the WHL postseason, helping the Tigers capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the champion of the WHL and reach the Memorial Cup final against the London Knights.