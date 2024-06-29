Stars conclude Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft

Dallas walks away from the 2024 NHL Draft with two forwards and a defenseman: Emil Hemming, Niilopekka Muhonen, and William Samuelsson

By Dallas Stars Communications
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill and Director of Amateur Scouting Joe McDonnell concluded the 2024 NHL Draft by selecting two players on Saturday. Below is a review of all three of the selections from the two-day draft at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Emil Hemming -- Right wing (first round, 29th overall)

In his 2023-24 rookie season playing in Finland's top professional league, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward posted seven goals and 11 points (7-4—11) in 40 regular-season games. Hemming shared seventh on the club in goals (7) and ranked ninth among league rookies in points. He also skated in 13 games for TPS' U20 club, sharing fifth on the team in goals (11) and finishing with 18 points (11-7—18). A native of Vaasa, Finland, Hemming represented his country at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship where he led the team in goals (4) and ranked third in points (4-2—6) in five games. Additionally, Hemming recorded two points (0-2—2) in seven games for Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Niilopekka Muhonen -- Defenseman (fifth round, 158th overall)

Muhonen, 18, appeared in 27 regular-season games for Kalpa Jr. (FINLAND-JR.), registering 11 points (4-7—11) and 43 penalty minutes. He added two assists (0-2—2) in three postseason contests for the team. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound blueliner also recorded three points (0-3—3) in 12 games for JoKP (Mestis).

William Samuelsson -- Center (seventh round, 222nd overall)

Samuelsson, 18, posted 44 points (18-26—44) in 50 regular-season games with Södertälje Jr. (SWEDEN-JR.). He ranked second on the club in points and shared second in goals (18) and assists (26). The six-foot, 176-pound forward also led the club in goals (3) and points (3-2—5) in four playoff games.

Since joining Södertälje Jr. in 2022-23, Samuelsson has recorded 52 points (20-32—52) in 77 regular-season games.

