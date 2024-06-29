Stars conclude Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft

William Samuelsson -- Center (seventh round, 222nd overall)

Samuelsson, 18, posted 44 points (18-26—44) in 50 regular-season games with Södertälje Jr. (SWEDEN-JR.). He ranked second on the club in points and shared second in goals (18) and assists (26). The six-foot, 176-pound forward also led the club in goals (3) and points (3-2—5) in four playoff games.

Since joining Södertälje Jr. in 2022-23, Samuelsson has recorded 52 points (20-32—52) in 77 regular-season games.

Elite Prospects