Dallas Stars sign forward Adam Erne to one-year, two-way contract

The six-foot-one, 209-pound forward has totaled 91 points in 379 regular-season NHL games with the Lightning, Red Wings and Oilers

adam_erne_APP_16x9 5
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Adam Erne to a one-year, two-way contract that will run through the 2025-26 season.

Erne, 30, signs with the Stars after joining the team’s training camp on a PTO. He had one assist in 10 regular-season games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25. The six-foot-one, 209-pound forward has totaled 91 points (41-50—91) in 379 regular-season NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2016-17 to 2018-19), Detroit Red Wings (2019-20 to 2022-23) and Edmonton Oilers (2023-24). He notched a career-high 20 points in both 2018-19 (7-13—20) and 2020-21 (11-9—20), a year in which he also tied for the team lead in goals. Erne has eclipsed the 100-hit milestone on four occasions and led his team in hits three times. He has also appeared in 205 regular-season AHL games, recording 106 points (47-59—106) in those contests.

A native of New Haven, Connecticut, Erne represented the United States at the 2014 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and is one of 35 Connecticut-born players in NHL history to appear in an NHL game. He was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Dallas Stars announce opening night roster for 2025-26 season

A power play plan: Stars excited for potential on man advantage this season

A fitting finish: Stars turn attention to regular season after win in preseason finale

Last minute details: Final decisions await Stars in weekend ahead

Shane Smith and the Saints to headline Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala

Becoming a cornerstone: Johnston looks to continue excelling in fourth NHL season

Building chemistry: Preseason games helping highlight Stars’ impressive depth

Let’s make a deal: Stars, Robertson in good place amid contract negotiations

Ritzy’s run: Justin Hryckowian leaving it all on the table in hunt for NHL roster spot

Stars keep perfect start to preseason rolling in comeback win over Wild

Stars captain Jamie Benn sidelined for at least a month with collapsed lung

Jamie Benn injury update

In the crease: Jake Oettinger motivated ahead of busy 2025-26 season

Stars veterans lead the way in 3-2 overtime win against Wild

Dallas Stars sign forward Jaxon Fuder to three-year, entry-level contract

Camp notes: Stars lineup beginning to take shape after first round of cuts

Radek’s return: Faksa excited to be back for second stint with Stars

Stars incorporate valuable new traits in shootout win to open preseason