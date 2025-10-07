Dallas Stars sign forward Adam Erne to one-year, two-way contract

Erne, 30, signs with the Stars after joining the team’s training camp on a PTO. He had one assist in 10 regular-season games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25. The six-foot-one, 209-pound forward has totaled 91 points (41-50—91) in 379 regular-season NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2016-17 to 2018-19), Detroit Red Wings (2019-20 to 2022-23) and Edmonton Oilers (2023-24). He notched a career-high 20 points in both 2018-19 (7-13—20) and 2020-21 (11-9—20), a year in which he also tied for the team lead in goals. Erne has eclipsed the 100-hit milestone on four occasions and led his team in hits three times. He has also appeared in 205 regular-season AHL games, recording 106 points (47-59—106) in those contests.