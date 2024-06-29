Stars select Emil Hemming with 29th overall pick in 2024 NHL Draft

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill and Director of Amateur Scouting Joe McDonnell selected forward Emil Hemming with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, hosted at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In his 2023-24 rookie season the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward posted seven goals and 11 points in 40 regular-season games
In his 2023-24 rookie season playing in Finland's top professional league, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward posted seven goals and 11 points (7-4—11) in 40 regular-season games. Hemming shared seventh on the club in goals (7) and ranked ninth among league rookies in points. He also skated in 13 games for TPS' U20 club, sharing fifth on the team in goals (11) and finishing with 18 points (11-7—18).
"Emil's an excellent two-way player who has a great one-timer and wrist shot," said McDonnell. "The U18 tournament in April really solidified what we thought of him. We were very fortunate that he was there at No. 29 and look forward to his continued growth as a player.”
A native of Vaasa, Finland, Hemming represented his country at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship where he led the team in goals (4) and ranked third in points (4-2—6) in five games. Additionally, Hemming recorded two points (0-2—2) in seven games for Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.