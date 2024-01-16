Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas

The 25-year-old netminder earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4 with a 4-0 Texas victory

murray_recall_011624
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The 25-year-old netminder has fashioned an 8-5-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 14 appearances with Texas this season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Murray is 31-16-6 with a 2.40 GAA, .915 SV% and five shutouts in 54 career AHL appearances, all with Texas.

Murray made his Dallas Stars season debut on Jan. 8 in Minnesota, stopping all 23 of the shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout. He has played four NHL games over two seasons, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and .885 SV%.

