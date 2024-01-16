Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas

The 25-year-old netminder has fashioned an 8-5-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 14 appearances with Texas this season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29.