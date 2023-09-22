Stars players fired up on first day of training camp

Dallas lost to Tampa Bay in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and lost to eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas last season. The experience of playing eight rounds of playoffs in four seasons has helped forge a lineup that is expected to battle for one of the top spots in the league. It also has the players excited about the potential. Seguin has been part of a group practicing in Frisco for the past few weeks in “captain’s skates,” informal scrimmages to get ready for camp. He said just messing around with this group has been fun.