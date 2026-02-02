Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

View the latest information on the matchup against Winnipeg, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Monday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: FOX4, Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
32-14-9 (14-7-3 Home)
22-25-7 (10-15-2 Away)
Rank
73 Points (3rd in Central)
51 Points (6th in Central)
Power Play
30.0% (48-for-160)
18.7% (28-for-150)
Penalty Kill
80.2% (134-for-167)
79.5% (128-for-161)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Monday night for the third of four matchups this season. Dallas defeated Winnipeg in both of their matchups earlier this season on Oct. 9, 2025 (5-4 W) and Dec. 9, 2025 (4-3 W). The two teams will face each other for a final time this season on April 2 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 35-22-5 all-time vs. Winnipeg, including a 19-9-2 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned wins in six of their last 10 games played against the Jets, dating back to Nov. 11, 2023 (6-4-0). Dallas has also earned points in 10 of their last 12 games played vs. Winnipeg at American Airlines Center (9-2-1).
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Monday’s matchup riding a two-game point streak vs. Winnipeg, collecting six points (1-5—6) during that span, both of which were three-point outings. In 33 career games played against the Jets, Rantanen has tallied 34 points (11-23—34), averaging 1.03 points per game.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Monday’s contest riding a two-game point streak against the Jets, earning three points (2-1—3) during that span. In all, Robertson has totaled 16 points (11-5—16) in 17 career games played vs. Winnipeg, carrying a plus-minus rating of +8. Robertson’s 11 goals against the Jets since the start of the 2019-20 season are tied for the fourth-most in the NHL.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (1-5—6, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (30-25—55, 52 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-1—3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (19-24—43, 50 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-20—37, 49 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (11-23—34, 33 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Benn registered two assists in Dallas' last game on Jan. 31 against the Utah Mammoth and now enters Monday's game having four points (0-4—4) in his last two games played. His performance against Utah marked his 100th time assisting on a game-winning goal, the second-most instances in Stars/North Stars history according to NHL Stats. It was also his fifth multi-point outing of the season. In all, Benn has totaled 18 points (7-11—18) in 33 games played this season, ranking 10th on the team in scoring. In his career against Winnipeg, Benn has collected 43 points (19-24—43) in 50 games played. His 43 career points against them rank second among active Stars skaters and 10th among all active NHL skaters. Entering Monday's contest, his 32 blocked shots against the Jets top all active NHL forwards while ranking fifth in hits (91) and tied for seventh in takeaways (33).

Jets forward Mark Scheifele enters Monday's matchup riding a three-game point streak dating back to Jan. 27 against the New Jersey Devils, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span. In all, Scheifele has tallied 65 points (27-38—65) through 54 games played this season, leading the team and ranking ninth in the NHL in scoring entering play Sunday. He also paces the team in both goals (27) and game-winning goals (4) while ranking tied for the team-lead in power-play scoring (7-7—14) and second in shots taken (112). In his career against Dallas, Scheifele has recorded 54 points (24-30—54) in 46 games played, averaging 1.17 points per game and carrying a plus-minus rating of +17. He enters Monday's game riding a four-game point streak against the Stars, collecting nine points (2-7—9) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have been great this year at changing position on the power play, and that’s one reason the man advantage sits second in the NHL at 30.0 percent efficiency.

But a strange play Saturday in a 3-2 win over Utah actually was maybe the best reflection of just how flexible the power play is. Thomas Harley and Mavrik Bourque came onto the ice with the second unit and found themselves in mixed position. Harley, a defenseman, was down in front of the net in the “bumper” position while Bourque, a forward, was up top at the blue line. Both stayed in their spots, Bourque read the situation and flipped a shot on net.

Harley deflected the puck off the post and them scored on his own rebound, giving Dallas a 1-0 lead 2:11 into the game.

It was a smart play…and a huge play.

“The way the power play is run, it’s not fully scripted. So even though guys are off script, they can still play,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “That’s the best way to run a power play. They improved, they made a hockey play and that’s what you want.”

Harley said he has played the bumper before, so he understood the responsibilities. And Bourque clearly read his role as he moved the puck around the blue line a couple of times before shooting.

“We got in the zone and all positions were kind of messed up, so you just fill a spot,” Harley said. “If you can rotate back to your spot in the flow of things, great. If not, you stick where you are. I know how to play bumper so I just stayed there and made eye contact with Borky.”

It was a fantastic read because the second unit hasn’t been getting big ice time this season. The top unit plays about three times as much, so the second unit has had to really capitalize on its opportunities. Harley right now is getting about 1:24 in power play time per game while Bourque is at 0:55.

Still, the flexibility also is reflected in the top unit, and it makes a difference. Rantanen leads the Stars in power play time on ice at 3:49 per game and is second in the NHL in power play assists at 24. Johnston averages 3:21 per game on the man advantage and leads the NHL in power play goals at 18.

“We pride ourselves on being a really good PP and PK,” Johnston said. “I think you need that come playoff time. We only get a couple of power plays a night, but when you can score, it’s so important.”

Dallas went 2-for-4 Saturday against Utah. The Stars were 0-for-2 against Vegas, but then were 2-for-3, 2-for-5, 0-for-2 and 2-for-3. That’s a huge reason they are 5-1-0 on their past six games.

Changing things around every game has helped.

“I think if you stay too stagnant that’s when teams will start covering things up, so it’s super important to move things around and find different ways to get pucks there and get pucks to the net,.” Johnston said.

Asked about the Harley play, he said: “It’s just playing hockey. We’re all in the NHL for a reason and that’s because everyone has good instincts and can read games really well and can play in all sorts of situations. That’s not exactly how you draw it up, having Harl’s there in the middle, but he did a great job there.”

Harley said surprise is a great strategy.

“When you get stagnant, it’s hard to get them out of position, so when you get rolling and switching, guys forget which hands are where and it opens up different things and you get success off of that,” he said.

Key Numbers 🔢

14

Adam Erne has 14 hits in his past two games. The veteran forward leads the Stars with 22.0 hits per 60 minutes. He has 76 hits in 22 games.

22

Dino Ciccarello owns the Minnesota/Dallas franchise record for power play goals in a season with 22. Johnston has tallied 18 already, tying the most since the team moved to Dallas in 1993.

3.04

Winnipeg last season led the NHL in GAA at 2.32. It ranks 15th this season at 3.04. The Jets last season were fourth in scoring at 3.35 goals per game and rank 22nd this year at 2.87.

He Said It 📢

“You guys always ask me when it’s not going and then you ask me when it’s going…It’s just a feel, a rhythm when it starts to go. It is what it is. It’s hockey, and hockey is a lot of peaks and valleys, so you try to make the valleys short and the peaks long.”

-Stars forward Duchene on having a four-game goal streak (five goals) after getting one goal in the previous 10 games.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
St. Louis Blues
February 4
8:30 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Seattle Kraken
February 25
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Nashville Predators
February 28
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

