Jim Nill was hired by the Stars in April 2013 and recently celebrated his 1,000th game as general manager in Dallas. His team ranks eighth in the league in points percentage (.599) over the span, and more recently has been among the most successful playoff teams.
Catching up with the GM: Discussing the Stars’ season with Jim Nill
The Dallas GM answered questions about the new coaching staff, early season success, the trade deadline, Olympic break and more
Since the COVID bubble in 2020, Dallas has played in 90 playoff games (most in the NHL in that span) and has won nine playoff series.
Nill has won the GM of the Year Award (as voted on by his peers) three years in a row. Among the moves that have helped him capture that trophy are midseason trades for Mikko Rantanen, Mikael Granlund and Chris Tanev, as well as free agent signings of Matt Duchene, Joe Pavelski and Sam Steel. The Stars also have one of the deepest homegrown draft groups, including Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley and Mavrik Bourque.
Nill sat down with staff writer Mike Heika before heading over to Italy to help Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Q: There have been a lot of changes to this team this season, so how do you feel as you head into the Olympic Break?
Nill: It’s a lot of change, but not a lot of change. There is a core here, a good foundation, and I think we lean on that. You had a change with the coaching staff, and I think they’ve done a great job under some adverse circumstances. It’s not easy to come in after a regime that went to the Conference Final three times in a row, and they have done a great job of picking up from that and putting their own stamp on this team. I think the biggest challenge has been the schedule and the travel, and they have done a great job managing that.
Q: What’s your role in helping them adapt?
Nill: I’m just there to monitor and support. We got off to a good start and that’s a good thing, and so we’re just taking it one day at a time. I’m a sounding board. If I see something I think needs changing, I have an open dialogue, and if they have anything they want to discuss, I’m there for them. We communicate every day, so that’s how we operate.
Q: What’s the challenge for Glen, going from seven years as an assistant coach to now calling the shots behind the bench once again?
Nill: I think the biggest thing is dealing with the people and how you do that. You’re the man making decisions and that affects people in a lot of different ways – playing time, positioning. As an assistant coach, it’s more systems and philosophy, and now it’s more one-on-one with people. It takes a lot of time and a lot of focus to be on top of that every day.
Q: What have you seen from Rantanen in his first full season here?
Nill: I look at everything that happened to him last year and it was a real whirlwind. You have to take some time to manage that. This year, he has had the time to settle in, to get to know the city, get to know the organization, get to know his teammates, and I think that makes it easier. He’s not just one of our best players, but he is one of our leaders too.
Q: What have you seen in his personality?
Nill: He’s very driven, very focused, and he wants to win. He’s a big personality in a good way. The Finns are usually a little more reserved, but there is a vocal side to him.
Q: We’ve talked a lot about the salary cap and the challenges it presents. You lost several scoring forwards in Granlund, Mason Marchment, and Evgenii Dadonov because of the cap, and then Tyler Seguin to injury. How do you look at replacing that?
Nill: It’s the cap, and there are things that are just reality. We have tried to replace some of that from within, and I think in the last three weeks or so, we’ve seen some of those younger players stepping up. When you look at players like Justin Hyrckowian and Bourque, they are getting great opportunities and they are taking advantage of them. That’s just part of what you have to do.
Q: In looking at the possibility of bringing in help in a trade, you are down a bit on assets. Does it seem this year it will be harder than last year?
Nill: That’s just the nature of the business. We’re always looking to make the team better, and we’re still doing that right now. This year is a little bit different because of the changes they have made to the cap, and also because of the Olympic Break. You look at the standings and where teams are at and the decisions they have to make, and you just don’t know what is going to happen. There is a lot of uncertainty out there.
Q: How do you deal with that? Last year, your big trade came on the day of the deadline, and it was a huge deal. So how do you stay prepared for that?
Nill: We do our research and we understand what we need and what other teams need, and we just try to stay involved. I let other general managers know what I need, I talk to them about what they need, and then you just try to make a fair deal. I tell them what my plan is, knowing we have to possibly change if there are injuries. But we can’t take on anybody that has term on their contract. So they know what I’m looking at and they share with me what they’re looking at.
Q: How does that help you stay calm?
Nill: We know what we can do and what we can’t, so we’re prepared. Last year, Rantanen’s name didn’t come up, because we didn’t think he was available, so you have to adjust. That’s a great example of how you just have to stay patient and prepared.
Q: How do you think the Olympics could affect the players coming back?
Nill: I’m excited for all of them. What a great experience to play for your country. The biggest question for us is coming back. Team-wise, we’re playing very well right now, so how do you get back up to that level? Nobody knows.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.