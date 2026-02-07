Catching up with the GM: Discussing the Stars’ season with Jim Nill

Q: There have been a lot of changes to this team this season, so how do you feel as you head into the Olympic Break?

Nill: It’s a lot of change, but not a lot of change. There is a core here, a good foundation, and I think we lean on that. You had a change with the coaching staff, and I think they’ve done a great job under some adverse circumstances. It’s not easy to come in after a regime that went to the Conference Final three times in a row, and they have done a great job of picking up from that and putting their own stamp on this team. I think the biggest challenge has been the schedule and the travel, and they have done a great job managing that.