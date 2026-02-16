Hey Heika: Taking a gander at the Olympics, trade deadline, playoff runs and more

@StephGATC: do you think Jim can pull off another trade line masterclass without handcuffing the team’s ability to sign Robo for a price that suits everyone?

@MikeHeika: It’s a balancing act, and it will be a lot harder than it was last year. One, the NHL rules have changed. If they could simply take all of Tyler Seguin’s cap hit and use it for a trade, that would open the door to a lot of options, knowing that Seguin could possibly return for the playoffs. However, the new rules make it so if you want to give Seguin a chance, you’ll get a portion of his salary cap to use for trades. If you want a bigger chunk, you have to commit to Seguin not playing until next season. That’s tough, but I think Nill will be able to navigate.

Just as important now is 1: What do the Stars have to give up? and 2:What kind of cap hit would an acquired player bring beyond this season? If Dallas really does want to go after a big fish, they might have to trade a younger player like Mavrik Bourque or Lian Bichsel. That’s tough, but it’s what they did with Logan Stankoven last season. Could they give up their first-round pick in 2027 or package some second round picks? Sure. But they don’t want to do that.

So the question then becomes: How close are they? The thought process is that they are very close and have been for years now, but they also still need to make sure the team can continue to grow under Glen Gulutzan and the new coaching staff. The core of the team is in its prime, and the older players also are in a place where they are still contributing, so this might be a really important window.

I think Jim Nill will listen to everyone and do something. What that something is, I don’t think even Jim knows. The great thing about his style is he is informed and prepared to move in an instant. So if history is an indicator, the Stars will be ready when a deal presents itself.

The whole Rantanen saga had huge ups and downs before it got done, and we could see the same thing this year. I know that’s not predicting the future before it happens – as all of you would like – but I just think the Stars have to trust that Jim Nill will do everything he can to help this team win this year. That’s a pretty good feeling, in my opinion.