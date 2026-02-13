Doing his part: Jamie Benn finding ways to succeed amid chaotic 2025-26 season

That’s a good skill to have in your back pocket, especially as the longest-tenured captain in franchise history. It also comes in handy when Tyler Seguin, who has been a teammate of Benn’s for 13 seasons, is dealing with a long-term injury for the second straight season. After missing a little over four months following hip surgery last year, Seguin suffered an ACL injury on Dec. 2 against the New York Rangers. He had surgery on Dec. 16 and his status for the rest of the season will be clarified following a post-Olympic evaluation.