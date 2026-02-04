Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

View the latest information on the matchup against St. Louis, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Wednesday, February 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: TNT, HBO Max

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
33-14-9 (15-7-3 Home)
20-27-9 (7-16-3 Away)
Rank
75 Points (3rd in Central)
49 Points (8th in Central)
Power Play
29.9% (49-for-164)
17.6% (27-for-153)
Penalty Kill
80.0% (136-for-170)
73.4% (113-for-154)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
3-6-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night for the fourth and final time this season. Dallas defeated St. Louis in their last two consecutive games on Jan. 27 (4-3 W) and Jan. 23 (3-2 W) while falling short against them in their first meeting this season on Oct. 18, 2025 (3-1 L).
  • Dallas is 125-132-56 all-time vs. St. Louis, including a 77-50-28 mark on home ice. Dallas’ all-time home record of 77-50-28 (182 points) vs. St. Louis is the second-best mark in the NHL, trailing Chicago with 95-50-24 (214 points).
  • The Stars have earned wins in six of their last seven games played against the Blues dating back to April 17, 2024, outscoring them 19-13 during that span. Dallas has also won six consecutive games played against St. Louis at American Airlines Center.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Wednesday’s contest riding a four-game point streak against the Blues, earning seven points (4-3—7) during that span, including tallying a primary assist on the game-winning goal in Dallas’ last game against them on Jan. 27. In all, Johnston has totaled 13 points (8-5—13) in 13 career games played vs. St. Louis, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4. Johnston's five career power-play goals against the Blues are tied for the league-lead since the start of his rookie season in 2022-23.
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley recorded the game-winning goal and an assist in Dallas’ last matchup against St. Louis on Jan. 27. In his 13 career games played against the Blues, Harley has notched five points (1-4—5) with a plus-minus rating of +6 and averaging 21:36 of time on ice per game.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (4-3—7, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (22-29—51, 60 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-23—40, 55 GP)
Matt Duchene (3-0—3, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (19-15—34, 34 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-20—29, 45 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Duchene enters Wednesday's contest riding a five-game point streak, totaling seven points (5-2—7) during that span. His five-game point streak was tied for the second-longest active streak in the NHL entering play Tuesday. A goal or an assist on Wednesday would give him points in six consecutive games for the first time since he had a point in seven straight games (3-7—10) from March 27 to April 8, 2025. Duchene's first assist on Feb. 2 against Winnipeg was his 100th as a member of the Stars, making him the 61st player in franchise history to have 100 assists with the team. In all, Duchene has registered 18 points (9-9—18) through 31 games played this season, ranking tied for 11th on the team in scoring. In his career against St. Louis, Duchene has tallied 40 points (17-23—40) in 55 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +2. His 40 career points against them rank second among active Stars skaters and tied for 10th in the League among all active skaters. He enters Wednesday’s matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Blues, collecting three points (3-0—3) during that span, including putting up two goals in Dallas’ last game against them on Jan. 27.

Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud enters Wednesday's game riding a five-game point streak, earning seven points (2-5—7) during that span. Snuggerud's five-game point streak is the third-longest stretch by a rookie this season according to NHL Stats, trailing Beckett Sennecke (ANA, 8 GP) and Matthew Schaefer (NYI, 6 GP). In all, Snuggerud has totaled 22 points (9-13—22) through 44 games played this season, ranking seventh on the team and tied for 11th among NHL rookies in scoring entering play Tuesday. Snuggerud is also tied for the team-lead in game-winning goals (3) while ranking second in power-play goals (4) and fourth in shots taken (94). In his career against Dallas, Snuggerud has recorded three points (1-2—3) in three games played, including putting up two assists in the Blues last game against the Stars on Jan. 27. He also enters Wednesday's contest carrying a plus-minus rating of +4 against Dallas.

First Shift 🏒

It has been an eventful four seasons for Nils Lundkvist since joining the Stars in September 2022. The right-handed defenseman was a first-round pick for the New York Rangers back in 2018 and cost Dallas a first-round pick and fourth round pick in trade. He has had to battle to get a regular spot in the lineup because of performance and injuries, so his journey has been on a bit of a crooked path.

While the Stars have made it to the Western Conference Final for three straight seasons, Lundkvist has played in just 12 playoff games in that span. The hope is he will get his chance for big games at the end of this season.

Lundkvist suffered a lower body injury in the Stars’ fourth game this season and didn’t return until Dec. 7. When you pile that upon the shoulder injury that kept him out for much of last season, the challenge has been real. But in the past five games, he has averaged 18-plus minutes a game while playing beside Harley, and he looks like things are really starting to click at age 25.

Lundkvist scored a tying goal against Winnipeg on Monday by going to the net and continues to be one of the team leaders in possession stats.

“I think he has been really trending,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I thought the Vegas game he looked really strong and tonight he looked really strong. It’s good for him to get rewarded, because he has been playing well.”

For Lundkvist, it’s a matter of believing every day and showing up every day. He said the battle to get through injuries and illness this season toughened him up.

“I feel better and better,” he said. “It’s just trying to be reliable and work hard and keep the puck out of our net.”

Gulutzan said stepping into the middle of a season is like jumping on a speeding train, and for players like Lundkvist, Harley and Duchene, the process has been a challenge.

“You can see there are timing issues and just finding a comfort in these games, but they are all doing it,” Gulutzan said. “It’s a great sign for us.”

Lundkvist said this season is different because other injuries ended his season in the past.

“It definitely feels good,” he said of finally getting into a rhythm. “I missed the first 30 games, so I’m at 30 games while the other guys are at 55, so it’s been a process. It was a new thing for me coming back from an injury during the season, but I definitely feel like I’m in the rhythm.”

What does that mean on the ice?

“It gets more robotic,” he said. “When I first came back, it was pretty chaotic, but now it seems more relaxed and natural.”

Key Numbers 🔢

31st

St. Louis has slipped to 31st in the standings at 20-27-9. They rank 31st in scoring at 2.54 goals per game and 30th in GAA at 3.48.

85

Lian Bichsel still leads the Stars with 85 hits even though he is on IR and has played just 26 games. Justin Hryckowian is second with 84 hits in 55 games, Alexander Petrovic is third with 82 in 51 games and Adam Erne is fourth with 81 in 23 games.

27

Minnesota is one point ahead of Dallas in the standings at 33-14-10 to the Stars’ 33-14-9. However, Dallas has 27 regulation wins compared to 21 for the Wild.

He Said It 📢

“It’s obviously something we need to get better at, me included. Everyone's just got to be a little better when they pull their goalie, because we're hopefully going to be in that position a lot down the stretch.”

-Stars goalie Jake Oettinger on his team allowing late goals that have forced overtime

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Seattle Kraken
February 25
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Nashville Predators
February 28
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Vancouver Canucks
March 2
9:00 p.m.
Rogers Arena

