Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

First Shift 🏒

It has been an eventful four seasons for Nils Lundkvist since joining the Stars in September 2022. The right-handed defenseman was a first-round pick for the New York Rangers back in 2018 and cost Dallas a first-round pick and fourth round pick in trade. He has had to battle to get a regular spot in the lineup because of performance and injuries, so his journey has been on a bit of a crooked path.

While the Stars have made it to the Western Conference Final for three straight seasons, Lundkvist has played in just 12 playoff games in that span. The hope is he will get his chance for big games at the end of this season.

Lundkvist suffered a lower body injury in the Stars’ fourth game this season and didn’t return until Dec. 7. When you pile that upon the shoulder injury that kept him out for much of last season, the challenge has been real. But in the past five games, he has averaged 18-plus minutes a game while playing beside Harley, and he looks like things are really starting to click at age 25.

Lundkvist scored a tying goal against Winnipeg on Monday by going to the net and continues to be one of the team leaders in possession stats.

“I think he has been really trending,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I thought the Vegas game he looked really strong and tonight he looked really strong. It’s good for him to get rewarded, because he has been playing well.”

For Lundkvist, it’s a matter of believing every day and showing up every day. He said the battle to get through injuries and illness this season toughened him up.

“I feel better and better,” he said. “It’s just trying to be reliable and work hard and keep the puck out of our net.”

Gulutzan said stepping into the middle of a season is like jumping on a speeding train, and for players like Lundkvist, Harley and Duchene, the process has been a challenge.

“You can see there are timing issues and just finding a comfort in these games, but they are all doing it,” Gulutzan said. “It’s a great sign for us.”

Lundkvist said this season is different because other injuries ended his season in the past.

“It definitely feels good,” he said of finally getting into a rhythm. “I missed the first 30 games, so I’m at 30 games while the other guys are at 55, so it’s been a process. It was a new thing for me coming back from an injury during the season, but I definitely feel like I’m in the rhythm.”

What does that mean on the ice?

“It gets more robotic,” he said. “When I first came back, it was pretty chaotic, but now it seems more relaxed and natural.”