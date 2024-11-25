Dallas Stars launch Skate Rental Donation Program in support of Children’s Health

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars today announced a Skate Rental Donation Program in support of Children’s Health. The program gives the community the opportunity to donate to Children’s Health after renting a pair of skates at a Children’s Health StarCenter public skate location.
“We are thrilled to support Children’s Health and their vision to advance pediatric health care and research through the launch of the Skate Rental Donation Program," said Brad Alberts, Dallas Stars CEO and President. “Our organization is fortunate to play a role in programs that support the youngest members of our community, and we look forward to seeing the impact that it will have on the exceptional care and services that Children's Health provides.”
Donations begin at $1 per skate rental, with patrons given the option to increase to $5 or more. Proceeds will go directly toward Children’s Health to support their mission to make life better for children, enabling the health care system to continue to provide comprehensive care and pioneer academic research, life-saving treatments and industry-leading technology for pediatric patients for generations to come.
“Since 2019, Children’s Health has been proud to be the Official Pediatric Health Care Partner and the Official Pediatric Orthopedic Health Care Partner of the Dallas Stars,” said Paulette Mulry, Vice President of Development at Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for the generous Skate Rental Donation Program to help Children’s Health continue our commitment to delivering outstanding pediatric care in North Texas.”
About Children’s Health℠
Children’s Health℠ is the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas and has long been recognized as a leader in pediatric health. Children’s Health campuses include Children’s Medical Center Dallas, Children’s Medical Center Plano and multiple Children’s Health Specialty Centers. With its academic partner, UT Southwestern, Children’s Medical Center Dallas is consistently ranked the #1 children’s hospital in North Texas and among the nation’s best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Its commitment to excellence and providing outstanding care across all aspects of pediatrics has resulted in being ranked across all specialty programs for seven consecutive years, including Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Behavioral Health, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, and Urology.
In addition, Children’s Health nurses have received the Magnet® designation for the past 14 years, the highest honor for nursing excellence, and the health care system has been named a 2024 top place to work by The Dallas Morning News, USA Today and one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Hospital Review for 13 consecutive years. In addition, Children’s Health was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 for its pioneering model to train physicians to treat children’s mental health.
For more information and to support Children's Health, visit Childrens.com