Dallas Stars, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages officially open Eastside YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth playground

ABOUT YMCA OF METROPOLITAN FORT WORTH

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs, services and relationships that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The organization seeks to transform lives by ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to grow and thrive, regardless of age, income, or background. Established in 1890, when Fort Worth was just a frontier town, the YMCA now directly serves Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, and Hood counties and impacts more than 220,000 residents each year, through 10 dedicated facilities, more than 50 program locations and numerous programs and services across the region. The YMCA is focused on strategic priorities in youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Programs and services are available at YMCA locations in Bedford, Benbrook, Fort Worth, Granbury, and Joshua. Facilities include community centers as well as a sports complex and a 360-acre camp along the banks of the Trinity River. For more information, visit YMCAFW.org.