Dallas Stars Brad Alberts selected as D CEO Corporate Leader of the Year

Alberts was honored as the award recipient for spearheading the franchise’s move to Victory+, as the Dallas Stars became the first professional sports team to pioneer a completely free direct-to-consumer sports streaming service model. During a time of uncertainty in regional sports broadcast distribution and a substantial retraction of associated revenues, Alberts partnered with A Parent Media Co. Inc (APMC) to create a distribution model that is completely free and available on most smart TVs, streaming applications, tablets, and smart phones. As of December 2024, the service has now surpassed 500,000 downloads across all platforms and is consistently serving three times as many Stars households as prior years with its highest viewership to date topping 125,000 viewers.