Dallas Stars Brad Alberts selected as D CEO Corporate Leader of the Year

Alberts was honored as the Dallas Stars became the first professional sports team to pioneer a completely free direct-to-consumer sports streaming service model

2425DCEOAlberts_2568x1444
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

On Thursday night, Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts was selected as the D CEO Corporate Leader of the Year, presented in partnership with Dallas Innovates. The announcement was made at The Innovation Awards 2025 which took place at On The Levee in Dallas.

Alberts was honored as the award recipient for spearheading the franchise’s move to Victory+, as the Dallas Stars became the first professional sports team to pioneer a completely free direct-to-consumer sports streaming service model. During a time of uncertainty in regional sports broadcast distribution and a substantial retraction of associated revenues, Alberts partnered with A Parent Media Co. Inc (APMC) to create a distribution model that is completely free and available on most smart TVs, streaming applications, tablets, and smart phones. As of December 2024, the service has now surpassed 500,000 downloads across all platforms and is consistently serving three times as many Stars households as prior years with its highest viewership to date topping 125,000 viewers.

For a sixth year, D CEO magazine teamed up with Dallas Innovates to present The Innovation Awards. The program honors companies, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, entrepreneurs, and other leaders driving innovation in North Texas.

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t solve rookie goalie, come up short against Canadiens

NHL announces Dallas Stars Quarter-Century Teams

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canadiens

Heika's Take: Stankoven, Stars end road trip on emphatic note with win over Leafs

Game Day Guide: Stars at Maple Leafs

Heika's Take: Stars lose winning streak, fall again to Senators 

Game Day Guide: Stars at Senators

Heika’s Take: Stars outlast Canadiens in shootout to log seventh straight win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Canadiens

The snowball effect: How the Stars are growing their own success in current win streak

Heika’s Take: Stars gaining “swagger” as they roll to sixth straight win over Flyers

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flyers

Heika’s Take: Stars resiliency shines through during furious comeback against Rangers

Game Day Guide: Stars at Rangers

Heika’s Take: Dallas outlasts Utah, hits the road on a high note

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hockey Club

Heika’s Take: “Trusting the process” pays off as Stars down Senators

Dallas Stars sign Oskar Bäck to a two-year contract extension