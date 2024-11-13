Dallas Stars announce partnership with Yuengling

FRISCO, Texas — Today the Dallas Stars announce a partnership with D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the Oldest Brewery in America, and its partner, Andrews Distributing. This partnership deepens both the brewery’s association with the National Hockey League (NHL) and its commitment to providing fans of legal drinking age in Texas with great sports experiences.
As part of this new partnership, fans can elevate their game day experience at American Airlines Center with a visit to the Yuengling FLIGHT Club. Here, guests will be treated to fresh, seasonal dishes and creative menus crafted by Chef Mark Mabry and his culinary team, as well as the club’s two premium lounge bars – making the Yuengling FLIGHT Club the perfect pre- and post-game destination. Additionally, fans will find Yuengling-branded concession stands and kiosks throughout the arena, allowing convenient access to the brewery’s iconic Traditional Lager and the Next Generation of Light Beer®, FLIGHT by Yuengling.
“We are thrilled to team up with the Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center to become a key part of their dedicated fanbase’s experiences,” said Colin Callahan, General Manager of The Yuengling Company. “As we continue building our presence throughout Texas, we strive to establish connections with organizations that align with our commitment to excellence, and we look forward to what we will accomplish alongside this beloved team.”
Through this partnership, Yuengling and the Dallas Stars will establish a variety of fan-centric events throughout the season by hosting Dallas Stars alumni appearances, ticket sweepstakes, and game-day activations. FLIGHT giveaways will allow fans to win tickets to upcoming home games and, through their FLIGHT Fly-Away sweepstakes, Yuengling will offer consumers the chance to attend the Dallas Stars vs. the Nashville Predators game on April 15, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena.
“We are pleased to have Yuengling join us as an official partner of the Dallas Stars,” said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “As a beloved beer brand in Texas, we are excited to join forces with the Oldest Brewery in America to bring unparalleled experiences and their iconic beer directly to our passionate hockey fans.”
“The Dallas Stars have been amazing partners to our team as we’ve worked to elevate our brands at American Airlines Center,” said David Holt, EVP Strategic Partnerships at Andrews Distributing. “This collaboration with Yuengling will allow us to enhance the game-day experience even more by making brews like FLIGHT and Traditional Lager more visible at Stars games and beyond. We’re looking forward to supporting this alliance and continuing to strengthen our local partnerships.”
About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the oldest brewery in America, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Bock, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was established in 2020 with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states. You can experience Yuengling in Pottsville, PA, by taking a free tour of America’s Oldest Brewery and visiting our Museum & Gift Shop. Also, dine, shop, and enjoy our year-round and seasonal-selection of beers at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen in Tampa, FL. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.
About Andrews Distributing
Andrews Distributing Company is one of the nation’s largest beer and spirits distributors with facilities in Dallas, Allen, Corpus Christi, Ennis and Fort Worth, Texas. Andrews was named Largest North Texas Family-Owned Business in 2023 and employs nearly 2,000 proud team members managing over one million square feet of distribution center space and delivering more than 43 million cases annually. The company strives to deliver excellence to their 13,000 customers with a portfolio that offers nearly 800 beer and 230 spirits brands in 25 North and South Texas counties. Andrews strives to be known as the most Customer-Obsessed, Brand-Building team that sets the standard for the beer and spirits industry.
Visit www.andrewsdistributing.com for more information and connect with Andrews on Instagram @Andrews_Distributing.