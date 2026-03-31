Dallas Stars announce Jim Nill extension

Last season, Nill captured the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, marking the third consecutive season (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25) that he has won the annual award that recognizes the work of the top general manager in the NHL. During his three seasons as General Manager of the Year, the Stars led the entire NHL with 327 points in the regular season and ranked fourth with 149 wins. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the club’s 29 wins trail only Florida (45) and Edmonton (35) for the most wins in postseason play and rank third in total games played (56) over that span. With his third-straight win last season, Nill has now won the award more than any other general manager in NHL history.