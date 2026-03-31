FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars Owner, Governor and Chairman Tom Gaglardi announced today that the club has agreed to a two-year contract extension with General Manager Jim Nill.
Dallas Stars announce Jim Nill extension
Under Nill’s leadership, the Stars have amassed a record of 549-345-125 and have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and the Western Conference Final on four occasions
“Jim has established himself as one of the most respected general managers in the NHL,” Gaglardi said. “Through his roster management and talent evaluation, he has positioned our franchise to be amongst the best teams in our League in both the present and future. I’m thrilled that he will continue to guide the Stars.”
Under Nill’s leadership, the Stars have amassed a record of 549-345-125 and have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine seasons (2013-14, 2015-16, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26), reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and the Western Conference Final on four occasions (2020, 2023, 2024, 2025).
“I’m fortunate to work with incredibly talented and passionate individuals that have helped our franchise become one of the best in the NHL,” Nill said. “I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to continue as general manager of the Stars. My family and I would like to thank Tom Gaglardi for his continued support as we look to bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas.”
Since taking over as general manager prior to the 2013-14 season, the club’s 63 postseason wins are the second-most in the NHL. The club’s 549 wins are the eighth-most regular-season wins in the League over that same span. He entered the 2025-26 campaign as the third-longest tenured general manager in the NHL, behind only Winnipeg’s Kevin Cheveldayoff and St. Louis’ Doug Armstrong.
Last season, Nill captured the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, marking the third consecutive season (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25) that he has won the annual award that recognizes the work of the top general manager in the NHL. During his three seasons as General Manager of the Year, the Stars led the entire NHL with 327 points in the regular season and ranked fourth with 149 wins. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the club’s 29 wins trail only Florida (45) and Edmonton (35) for the most wins in postseason play and rank third in total games played (56) over that span. With his third-straight win last season, Nill has now won the award more than any other general manager in NHL history.
A native of Hanna, Alberta, Nill joined the Red Wings’ front office in the summer of 1994 following three seasons with the Ottawa Senators. Previously, Nill enjoyed a nine-season NHL career as a right wing with the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings. He collected 58 goals, 87 assists and 854 penalty minutes in 524 regular-season games. Nill later went to Adirondack as a player/coach, retiring as a player after the 1990-91 season. A member of the 1979-80 Canadian National and Olympic teams, he was originally selected by St. Louis in the sixth round (89th overall) of the 1978 NHL Draft.
Internationally, he has worked with Hockey Canada on numerous occasions including serving as an assistant general manager for the 2026 Winter Olympics and an assistant general manager for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.