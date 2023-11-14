Call to the Hall: Reminiscing on Ken Hitchcock and a golden age of Stars hockey

News Feed

DALLAS STARS TO HOST ANNUAL HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT ON MONDAY, NOV. 20

Stars to host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, Nov. 20
Heika’s Take: Power play surge helps Stars bury Wild to complete road trip sweep

Heika’s Take: Power play surge helps Stars bury Wild to complete road trip sweep
First Shift: Dallas Stars renew bad blood with Minnesota Wild

First Shift: Stars renew bad blood with Wild
Heika’s Take: Stars play “best road game of the year”

Heika’s Take: Stars play “best road game of the year”
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild 111223

Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild
First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off divisional weekend against surging Winnipeg Jets club

First Shift: Stars kick off divisional weekend against surging Jets club
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets 111123

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets
One month in: Dallas Stars’ offseason additions getting settled, finding way with new group

One month in: Stars’ offseason additions getting settled, finding way with new group
Heika’s Take: Reinforcements help Dallas Stars roll against Columbus Blue Jackets

Heika’s Take: Reinforcements help Stars roll against Blue Jackets
First Shift: Dallas Stars seek balance, consistency as road trip opens with Columbus Blue Jackets

First Shift: Stars seek balance, consistency as road trip opens in Columbus
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets 110923

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets
Hey Heika: Taking stock of the first month of Dallas Stars hockey

Hey Heika: Taking stock of the first month of Stars hockey
Heika’s Take: Slow start and costly errors derail Dallas Stars’ comeback bid against Boston Bruins

Heika’s Take: Slow start and costly errors derail Stars’ comeback bid against Bruins
First Shift: Special teams dilemma a central focus as Dallas Stars host Boston Bruins

First Shift: Special teams dilemma a central focus as Stars host Bruins
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins 110623

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Bruins
Heika’s Take: Thatcher Demko was key cog in Dallas Stars’ second regulation loss

Heika’s Take: Demko was key cog in Stars’ second regulation loss
First Shift: Top line continues to be critical piece to Dallas Stars’ puzzle

First Shift: Top line continues to be critical piece to Stars’ puzzle
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks 110423

Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

Call to the Hall: Reminiscing on Ken Hitchcock and a golden age of Stars hockey

Ahead of his Hockey Hall of Fame induction on Monday, we have to look back at how Hitch got his start and helped put Texas Hockey on the map

2324_Mike_LowerThird_Hitch_HOF
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

Give Ken Hitchcock all of the praise.

As the former Stars coach goes into the Hockey Hall of Fame, bestow upon him accolades, kudos and as much love as you can muster.

Heck, line up a cadre of former netminders and let them lather him up with sapient, salient praise-singing. He deserves it all.

And when you’re done, let me offer a simple thank you. That’s the thought I’ve pondered this past month as Hitch has been honored in Dallas by being inducted into the Stars Hall of Fame and now in Toronto for the big one. I look back and think how lucky I have been to work with this guy and witness his handiwork.

GettyImages-1787661977

Ken Hitchcock has a love for hockey that is contagious. It started, of course, in Edmonton where he spent a decade coaching Midget AAA. It continued on through Kamloops and Philadelphia and Kalamazoo until he landed in Dallas. There, he was the perfect man at the perfect time for a professional sports organization that few could have predicted would take the step that it eventually did.

Bob Gainey is one of the smartest people I’ve ever known, and he had his successes as a head coach in Minnesota and Dallas. But as a Hall-of-Fame player, Gainey maybe lacked one club in the golf bag of an NHL bench boss – he kind of just expected everyone to be motivated to give 100 percent every game. That’s an oversimplification, but the bottom line is that Gainey probably lacked the dogged determination to demand excellence from the players every single day.

That’s one of the reasons he stepped aside after 415 NHL games and put Hitch in charge in the winter of 1996. The cherubic task-master had endured a lifetime of coaching challenges before he even made it to the Stars. He knew how to prod some of the best talent in the world. He had used his own discipline to cut half his body weight in order to pursue his coaching dream. He simply had the heart of a tiger underneath those rosy cheeks.

And Gainey knew that.

That’s one of the reasons the Dallas GM stood by Hitchcock no matter how much the players pushed back. As much as Ken Hitchcock was a big part of driving the Stars to the 1999 Stanley Cup, he couldn’t have done it without the backing of Gainey and assistant coaches Rick Wilson and Doug Jarvis. They supported his ideas. They supported his demands, they stood up to a group that included six future Hall-of-Fame players and said to follow the guy who just got here.

One of the reasons why was because of Hitchcock’s drive for perfection. I remember one practice on the road in March of his first year. We were at “The Pond” in Anaheim on a Sunday afternoon, going through a routine workout for a team that was 20-31-12 at the time and playing out the string in a non-playoff year. Hitch felt that maybe his lads weren’t serious enough and stopped the skating to call everyone to center ice.

He then unleashed a pointed speech that told everyone where he was at.

The phrase that most stuck in my mind was that he was “not interested in coaching a [bleeping] .500 team,” and that if anyone was interested in playing for a [bleeping] .500 team then they could seek employment someplace else.

I don’t know how the players took it, but it stuck with me.

GettyImages-377526

The Stars that season limped home and restructured in the summer by adding Pat Verbeek and Dave Reid in free agency, as well as Sergei Zubov in a trade. Mix that in with the acquisitions of Joe Nieuwendyk and Darryl Sydor from the 1995-96 season and the Stars were cooking.

Dallas went 48-26-8 for the first 100-point season (104) in Dallas/Minnesota franchise history. Gainey kept getting better players – adding the likes of Ed Belfour and Brett Hull – and Hitchcock kept pushing the right buttons. It was a wonderful thing to watch.

In the meantime, the hard-driving coach was a prince with the fans and the media. He shared his knowledge of the game willingly and made a lot of people fall in love with hockey. Whether it was in a chat at a Starbucks with a random fan or bringing radio guys into his office for a tutorial, Hitchcock was as responsible for the growth of the game in Texas as anyone.

In fact, when he was honored by the Stars Hall of Fame last month, he said that seeing how the game has grown in the state is one of his proudest accomplishments. You could tell at the time he knew exactly what he was doing. It took me a little while to appreciate just what an influence he had on so many people, but I do now. You look at that group now, and it was an amazing conglomeration of characters and personalities that somehow found a way to make a little bit of sports history.

GettyImages-1790124122

So now they get the fancy jackets, the flashy rings, the crystal plaques and the praise they so richly deserve.

I just want to add my thanks on top of all that. My guess is there are plenty of others in this area who feel the same way.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

Related Content

Bob Gainey Inducts Ken Hitchcock
5:35

Bob Gainey Inducts Ken Hitchcock
Hall of Fame: Ken Hitchcock
1:02

Hall of Fame: Ken Hitchcock
How Ken Hitchcock, Ed Belfour helped turn Dallas into a “hockey city”

How Hitchcock, Belfour helped turn Dallas into a “hockey city”
Casey Donahew to headline Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist

Casey Donahew to headline Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala