How Hitchcock, Belfour helped turn Dallas into a “hockey city”

Hitchcock was a big part of that surge. A hard-working kid from Edmonton, he relied on the charity of youth coaches to help him get started. He sold hockey equipment and coached kids for a decade in Sherwood Park before he finally got a chance to coach Major Junior in Kamloops. After six years with the Blazers, he became an assistant with the Flyers and then a head coach with the Stars’ minor league team. All along the way, he attended seminars and tried to gain as much information as he could from any coach that wanted to chat.