Heika’s Take: Stankoven shines as Stars rout Kings in return to home ice

But after arriving back from Columbus early Wednesday morning and going through a full practice on Thursday, the lads in Victory Green looked a lot fresher on Friday. Dallas took a 1-0 lead four minutes into the game on Jason Robertson’s 25th goal of the season and then made it 2-1 on the strength of a four-minute power play later in the first frame. Matt Duchene scored a power play goal off a great cross-ice pass from Roope Hintz, who finished the game with four assists. Stankoven then scored just after the second power play expired, shoveling home the rebound of an Esa Lindell shot.