2025-26 Player Profile: Vladislav Kolyachonok
The 24-year-old defenseman will look to battle for a spot on the NHL roster after being acquired from Pittsburgh in an offseason trade
Age: 24
Birthplace: Minsk, Belarus
Height/Weight: 6-2, 195
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points, 13:01 avg. TOI in 35 games played with Utah and Pittsburgh.
Contract: Entering final season of two-year deal that averages $775,000 per season
Performance Evaluation: Kolyachonok has spent most of his career in the Arizona/Utah organization and was able to play primarily with the Utah Hockey Club last season before being picked up on waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins in February. He skated just over 13 minutes per game between both teams, blocking 31 shots and dishing out 27 hits in 35 total games to bring his NHL career total to 74. Kolyachonok played 12 games with the Penguins to wrap up the 2024-25 season, and was traded to the Stars for Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick on July 10. The 52nd overall pick by Florida in 2019, Kolyachonok has been in North America since the age of 17 (two seasons with Flint in the OHL), so he is pretty much a North American player at this point in time.
Expectations for 2025-26: Kolyachonok is in a very interesting place in his career as he prepares for his first season in Dallas. His contract went from two-way to one-way this season, so he will get paid $775,000 regardless of whether he is playing in the NHL or AHL. That could provide motivation to keep him in Dallas and allow Alexander Petrovic to make $450,000 in the AHL instead (Petrovic is on a two-way contract with the same $775,000 at the NHL level). That wrinkle is probably not significant since the Stars will likely just choose who best fits the roster, but it’s something to note. Kolyachonok has a reputation as a hard-worker and a good overall defenseman. When he is in the minors, he often takes the most minutes for his team, especially on the penalty kill. In that regard, he’s a little like Esa Lindell. In his time with Utah last season, he averaged 12:20. In his time with Pittsburgh, he went up to 14:20. He doesn’t collect a ton of hits, but the scouting reports says he shuts down plays effectively and battles well along the boards. As a lefty, his skillset is similar to Lindell and Lian Bichsel, so he would be a suitable replacement if either was out with an injury. That said, if the Stars are healthy, he will probably have a tough time finding minutes with Petrovic (a righty) playing 17 games for Dallas in the 2025 playoffs and seemingly in line to serve as the team’s seventh defenseman. Kolyachonok served as a healthy scratch for a good deal last season, so he knows the routine and could be a solid depth defenseman in the NHL. That said, he probably would be better off playing on a nightly basis so that could mean he slots in with the Texas Stars to start the year so the team can see how he learns the system and if he gets comfortable with the organization.