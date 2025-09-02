2025-26 Player Profile: Vladislav Kolyachonok

Expectations for 2025-26: Kolyachonok is in a very interesting place in his career as he prepares for his first season in Dallas. His contract went from two-way to one-way this season, so he will get paid $775,000 regardless of whether he is playing in the NHL or AHL. That could provide motivation to keep him in Dallas and allow Alexander Petrovic to make $450,000 in the AHL instead (Petrovic is on a two-way contract with the same $775,000 at the NHL level). That wrinkle is probably not significant since the Stars will likely just choose who best fits the roster, but it’s something to note. Kolyachonok has a reputation as a hard-worker and a good overall defenseman. When he is in the minors, he often takes the most minutes for his team, especially on the penalty kill. In that regard, he’s a little like Esa Lindell. In his time with Utah last season, he averaged 12:20. In his time with Pittsburgh, he went up to 14:20. He doesn’t collect a ton of hits, but the scouting reports says he shuts down plays effectively and battles well along the boards. As a lefty, his skillset is similar to Lindell and Lian Bichsel, so he would be a suitable replacement if either was out with an injury. That said, if the Stars are healthy, he will probably have a tough time finding minutes with Petrovic (a righty) playing 17 games for Dallas in the 2025 playoffs and seemingly in line to serve as the team’s seventh defenseman. Kolyachonok served as a healthy scratch for a good deal last season, so he knows the routine and could be a solid depth defenseman in the NHL. That said, he probably would be better off playing on a nightly basis so that could mean he slots in with the Texas Stars to start the year so the team can see how he learns the system and if he gets comfortable with the organization.