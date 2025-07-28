2025-26 Player Profile: Tyler Seguin

Expectations for 2025-26: It’s baffling to think that Tyler Seguin is the fourth-oldest . When the forward was traded to Dallas in July 2013, he was 21 years old and had only just begun his NHL career. Mysterious thing, time. But even at age 33, you could argue that the veteran forward is in line for one of his most productive seasons in recent memory. After having surgeries to repair multiple injuries that caused him to miss large chunks of the last five years, Seguin seems to be as healthy as he’s been since before the COVID pandemic. He hasn’t played a full 82-game season since 2018-19, but that could become reality once again in the year ahead. The forward has built an impressive connection with Matt Duchene while playing together most of the past two seasons, and both have reaped the benefits of it in the stats column. They’ve formed a formidable second line attack for the Stars, and new head coach Glen Gulutzan may try to keep that chemistry brewing. They will, however, need a new linemate after Mason Marchment was traded to Seattle back in June. And with the list of natural left wingers containing just Jason Robertson, Jamie Benn and Oskar Bäck right now, there may be potential for a high-scoring righty to hop over to the left side and play his off wing. Could it be Seguin? That remains to be seen, though it could be an interesting development in training camp if Gulutzan wants to put Wyatt Johnston or Mavrik Bourque on the second line. Either way, Seguin’s scoring skill, two-way prowess and ability to play both center and wing make him an ideal fit for a top-six role. He’s still a proven threat on the power play, too. The 33-year-old has overcome a number of obstacles in the past five years and seems to be on track for a healthy and successful campaign. Seguin could legitimately flirt with 30-plus goals and 70-plus points for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. The veteran should be rested, recovered and ready to roll as he looks to assist in leading the Stars in the chase for the Stanley Cup.