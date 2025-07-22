2025-26 Player Profile: Oskar Bäck

Expectations for 2025-26: The arrival of a sophomore season can often bring more confidence with it for any NHL player, and that should hopefully help Bäck. His 44 shots last season were the fewest among Stars forwards (min. 10 games), and he only scored one goal on a true wrist shot (one tip, one deflection off skate, one poke). While 16 points is respectable for a rookie forward, Bäck has the skill and resources to reach for nearly 20. He posted at least 25 points in all three seasons at the AHL level. On top of that, he registered just 35 blocks and 28 hits throughout the year. New head coach Glen Gulutzan mentioned in his introductory press conference that he wanted to up the team’s physicality level, and that seems to bode well for the second-year Swede. With his 6-4 frame, there is plenty of room for the young forward to grow and build on his physical presence in the Stars’ bottom six. His contributions on the penalty kill and in defensive situations should lock him into a regular spot in the Dallas lineup this season. The Stars currently have 12 forwards under contract, while Texas prospects like Justin Hryckowian and Arttu Hyry might challenge for a 13th spot. Bäck’s chemistry with Colin Blackwell and Sam Steel can continue to grow in the season ahead, and he may even slot in next to Faksa on the wing. It will be interesting to see what other ways Bäck is utilized by the new coaching staff and what other roles he can fill on the ice. With his size, skills and two-way abilities, the potential seems present for another positive step forward in his sophomore season.