2025-26 Player Profile: Oskar Bäck
After a successful NHL rookie campaign, the second-year Swede looks to take the next step forward in his pro hockey journey
Age: 25
Birthplace: Karlstad, Sweden
Height/Weight: 6-4, 202
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 4 goals, 12 assists, 16 points, 11:42 avg. TOI in 73 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 2 assists, 11:03 avg. TOI in 11 games
Contract: Entering first year of two-year extension signed on Jan. 2. Averages $825,000 per season.
Performance evaluation: Bäck wasn’t an overwhelming favorite to secure a roster spot going into the 2024-25 season. As a defense-first forward, his seven goals and 36 points with the Texas Stars (AHL) in 2023-24 didn’t pop off the charts. Add in the fact that he had yet to make his NHL debut and Dallas already had a veteran-heavy roster and his chances didn’t seem great. But after trading Radek Faksa and Ty Dellandrea and letting Craig Smith walk in free agency, the door was cracked open in the Stars’ bottom-six. Bäck not only claimed a spot via an impressive showing in training camp, but held on to it for the entire season. He played 73 games in his NHL rookie campaign and was a valuable addition to the Stars’ forward group. The Swedish forward was particularly strong in the faceoff circle (which is a challenge for many rookies), winning 52 percent of his draws and saw his minutes steadily increase from under 11 minutes per game before the Christmas break to over 12 in the 2025 calendar year. The rookie earned the trust of the coaching staff and only served as a healthy scratch in four of the final 60 games. Bäck scored four goals and added 12 assists for 16 points while primarily skating on the fourth line. He was also a mainstay on the penalty kill, averaging 1:30 shorthanded time on ice per game. That was the second-highest mark among NHL rookies and in the playoffs, that number rose to 2:50. He also chipped in two assists in six games against Colorado in the First Round before only playing five games in the final two rounds. Bäck became a reliable member of the Stars’ attack and has turned into yet another impressive day-two draft selection by Dallas (75th overall in 2018).
Expectations for 2025-26: The arrival of a sophomore season can often bring more confidence with it for any NHL player, and that should hopefully help Bäck. His 44 shots last season were the fewest among Stars forwards (min. 10 games), and he only scored one goal on a true wrist shot (one tip, one deflection off skate, one poke). While 16 points is respectable for a rookie forward, Bäck has the skill and resources to reach for nearly 20. He posted at least 25 points in all three seasons at the AHL level. On top of that, he registered just 35 blocks and 28 hits throughout the year. New head coach Glen Gulutzan mentioned in his introductory press conference that he wanted to up the team’s physicality level, and that seems to bode well for the second-year Swede. With his 6-4 frame, there is plenty of room for the young forward to grow and build on his physical presence in the Stars’ bottom six. His contributions on the penalty kill and in defensive situations should lock him into a regular spot in the Dallas lineup this season. The Stars currently have 12 forwards under contract, while Texas prospects like Justin Hryckowian and Arttu Hyry might challenge for a 13th spot. Bäck’s chemistry with Colin Blackwell and Sam Steel can continue to grow in the season ahead, and he may even slot in next to Faksa on the wing. It will be interesting to see what other ways Bäck is utilized by the new coaching staff and what other roles he can fill on the ice. With his size, skills and two-way abilities, the potential seems present for another positive step forward in his sophomore season.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.