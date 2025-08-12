2025-26 Player Profile: Nils Lundkvist

Expectations for 2025-26: It’s crazy to think that even after three years since the trade, we still haven’t seen a full season of Lundkvist in Victory Green. He played 60 regular season games in 2022-23, but was made a healthy scratch from March 28 through the end of the Stars’ playoff run in late May. In 2023-24, he played in 59 games and missed a few due to injury, but was still a healthy scratch for large chunks of the season. He was in the lineup for all seven games of the First Round against Vegas and the first five games of the Second Round against Colorado, but lost his spot to veteran Alexander Petrovic before Game 6 and was a scratch the rest of the way. To top it all off, shoulder surgery cut his potential playing time in half last season. That’s not the kind of production or usage that general manager Jim Nill expected when he traded a first-round pick and fourth-round pick to the New York Rangers in exchange for Lundkvist in September 2022. As a result of scratches and injuries, the 25-year-old still hasn’t cemented a full-time spot on the Dallas blue line. But that could change in the season ahead. With a new one-year deal, a clean bill of health and a new coaching staff, the potential is there for Lundkvist to finally break out. With Lyubushkin and Petrovic being the only other righties vying for playing time in Dallas, the door is open for Lundkvist to claim a full-time role (even if Miro Heiskanen also plays on the right side). Could he drop in next to Lindell and reunite a consistent second pairing from last year? Is there any possibility that he could get a look on the power play? Could he flirt with 30 points and blow past his current career-high of 19? All seems possible and would provide a strong confidence boost for no. 5. However it shakes out, this is a big year for Lundkvist if he’s going to become a part of the Stars’ long-term plans.