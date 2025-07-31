2025-26 Player Profile: Miro Heiskanen
After missing a large chunk of the 2024-25 season, the Stars defenseman looks healthy and ready to reassert his status as one of the NHL’s top blue liners
Age: 26
Birthplace: Espoo, Finland
Height/Weight: 6-2, 197
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 5 goals, 20 assists, 25 points, 25:10 avg. TOI in 50 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points, 21:49 avg. TOI in 8 games
Contract: Entering fifth year of eight-year deal that averages $8.45 million per season.
Performance evaluation: The Stars learned a ton about the impact Heiskanen has on their team in 2024-25. When the talented defenseman went out with a knee injury on Jan. 28 in a collision with Vegas forward Mark Stone, Dallas was sixth in shots against per game at 26.6 and third in GAA at 2.46 through 50 games. In the following 32 games with Heiskanen out, the Stars were dead last in shots against at 32.8 and 17th in GAA at 3.09. So while we often see Heiskanen (the third overall pick in 2017) as a skilled blueliner who can help the Stars score, his real impact is making the entire team work together in a balanced system that keeps goals against low. With Heiskanen, Dallas was plus-3.4 in shot differential (30.0-26.6). Without him, the Stars were minus-5.1 (25.7-32.8). That’s a massive difference in how you play hockey. Dallas actually was the top scoring team with Heiskanen out, and much of that was due to the advanced play of Harley and the fact the team was in a few more desperate situations without Heiskanen. But the Stars prefer the more balanced approach and believe it will work better in the playoffs.
Expectations for 2025-26: In the 50 games Heiskanen played, he was the rock that he has been throughout his career, logging 25:10 a game and tallying 25 points (5 goals, 20 assists). That put him 27th among defensemen at the time, and while low, it wasn’t that far off his scoring average. At this point in his career, the 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists) he had in 79 games in 2022-23 looks like an aberration, but that doesn’t mean he can’t find a good balance. After last season, Thomas Harley looks like a new candidate to run the top power play, but a lot will depend on the new coaching staff. Bottom line, though, Harley has the chance to be a No. 1 defenseman, and the Stars might now have two in both Harley and Heiskanen. There is speculation that Heiskanen could play with Esa Lindell and Harley could play with Nils Lundkvist, and that would give Dallas two sturdy, balanced top pairs. That could allow Heiskanen to reduce his time on ice, concentrate on defending and possibly be fresher for the playoffs. Two years ago, he wore down after heavy play in the first two rounds. Last season, he never seemed to be 100 percent after recovering from his injury. Maybe this is the year where everything comes together and he can play his best hockey in the playoffs.