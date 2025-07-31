2025-26 Player Profile: Miro Heiskanen

Expectations for 2025-26: In the 50 games Heiskanen played, he was the rock that he has been throughout his career, logging 25:10 a game and tallying 25 points (5 goals, 20 assists). That put him 27th among defensemen at the time, and while low, it wasn’t that far off his scoring average. At this point in his career, the 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists) he had in 79 games in 2022-23 looks like an aberration, but that doesn’t mean he can’t find a good balance. After last season, Thomas Harley looks like a new candidate to run the top power play, but a lot will depend on the new coaching staff. Bottom line, though, Harley has the chance to be a No. 1 defenseman, and the Stars might now have two in both Harley and Heiskanen. There is speculation that Heiskanen could play with Esa Lindell and Harley could play with Nils Lundkvist, and that would give Dallas two sturdy, balanced top pairs. That could allow Heiskanen to reduce his time on ice, concentrate on defending and possibly be fresher for the playoffs. Two years ago, he wore down after heavy play in the first two rounds. Last season, he never seemed to be 100 percent after recovering from his injury. Maybe this is the year where everything comes together and he can play his best hockey in the playoffs.